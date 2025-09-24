Wicked: For Good’s final trailer is an epic, heart-pounding spectacle

Gelphie clash, share tender moments, and recreate their iconic dance in the epic Wicked: For Good trailer.

Based on Act Two of the stage musical, the blockbuster explores the estranged friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) after Elphaba reclaims her power and rebels against the villainous Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

Elphaba, now in the possession of the Grimmerie, continues in her mission to reveal the Wizard’s deception and champion the rights of Oz’s animals.

Following Madame Morrible’s slander at the end of Part One, however, she has become a social pariah and dubbed ‘The Wicked Witch of the West’.

At the same time, Glinda has become the “glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz,” which has her living in the Emerald City palace and serving as the friendly spokesperson and defender of the Wizard’s reign.

The synopsis adds: “As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart.

“The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.”

In the final trailer, Morrible urges Glinda to “lift the spirits” of Oz’s citizens, before presenting her with the iconic pink spheric bubble and wand – which Glinda gleefully declares she’s “obsessulated” with.

A tornado whisks Dorothy Gale to Oz, where the Wizard tasks her, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion with retrieving Elphaba’s broom “so I have proof that she’s dead.”

Meanwhile, Gelphie can be seen clashing in a wand-vs-broom showdown along the Yellow Brick Road, before coming together to seemingly plot the Wizard’s downfall.

The trailer – which continues to tease highly-anticipated songs like ‘No Good Deed’ and ‘For Good’ – closes with Glinda turning to her best friend and saying, “Think of what we could do… together.

In addition to the aforementioned talent, Wicked: For Good will also see the return of Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen and Sharon D. Clarke as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good hits cinemas on 21 November.

Watch the final trailer below.