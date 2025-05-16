In November 2024, moviegoers worldwide were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Part One explores the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared because of her green skin, and Galinda/Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande), a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

Following its release, the fantasy adventure became a smash hit amongst critics and viewers, with many praising the film for its larger-than-life musical numbers, Grande and Erivo’s standout performances and its stunning special effects. In addition to earning universal acclaim, Wicked: Part One was a huge box office success, snagging the biggest global opening for a non-sequel film for 2024, the biggest global and domestic opening for a movie based on a Broadway show and the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation globally, earning an estimated $750 million.

Fortunately for fans, the Wicked extravaganza is far from over due to the sequel, Wicked: For Good, headed to cinemas later this year. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of everything we know about the highly anticipated follow-up, including cast, plot details and more.

Is there an official Wicked: For Good trailer?

No, the bigwigs at Universal Pictures have not blessed us with an official trailer for the final film in the Wicked duology. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for the first sneak peek visual. On 14 May, it was announced that the trailer would be premiering in US and Canada-based cinemas on 4 June, coinciding with the one-night-only re-release of Wicked: Part One.

“We know you’ve been waiting for this, and it’s finally coming,” Cynthia Erivo exclaimed in an Instagram video posted to the Wicked Instagram account. “You will be changed,” Grande said, before Erivo added: “For good.”

While NBCUniversal has not announced a wider release date for the trailer, it’s safe to say that it won’t be too long after its theatrical premiere.