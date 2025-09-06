Twinless: Dylan O’Brien breaks down his toe sucking scene with James Sweeney

Dylan O’Brien has dished about his toe-sucking scene with James Sweeney in Twinless.

Attention! Major, we repeat, major spoilers ahead!

On 5 September, US moviegoers were finally treated to the highly anticipated dark comedy-drama.

Written and directed by Sweeney, Twinless follows two young men, Roman (O’Brien) and Dennis (Sweeney), who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely – and intense – friendship.

The synopsis adds: “Roman and Dennis both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group. But when Roman meets Dennis’ ebullient co-worker Marcie, all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbours secrets that could unravel everything.”

Twinless also stars Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest), Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), Susan Park (Snowpiercer) and Cree Cicchino (And Just Like That…).

Since its release, Twinless has received a certified 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has also earned rave reviews for its clever comedic moments, shocking plot twists and exploration of grief and friendship.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, O’Brien and Sweeney opened up about all things Twinless, including the unhinged toe sucking moment between their characters.

Again, major spoilers ahead – you have been warned.

The pivotal moment occurs during Roman and Dennis’ hockey game trip.

While relaxing in their hotel room, Dennis works up the courage to tell Roman his three big secrets, which are: He is not a twin; he had a sexual encounter with Roman’s deceased twin Rocky, and he was present the night Rocky died.

However, before revealing the shocking news, Dennis offers Roman a foot massage that later progresses into an awkward toe-sucking moment, stemming from the former’s desire to recreate the sexual chemistry he had with Rocky.

When discussing the jaw-dropping scene, O’Brien told Entertainment Weekly that he took extra precautions to make sure his feet were ready.

“We were shooting in a real hotel. So, there was a tub, and before we shot it, I went in and scrubbed away,” he explained.

Elsewhere in their interview, Sweeney talked about filming Roman’s violent reaction to Dennis’ secret.

In the emotionally charged scene, O’Brien’s character is shown from behind while he brutally beats his new friend between their hotel beds.

“We tried to take a more objective approach to how we shot that. Conveniently, it also made it easier to choreograph and didn’t require a stunt double,” he explained.

“In terms of audience reactions, that more sobering approach is actually more painful to watch. Because now they have to use their imagination of what’s happening.”

Twinless is now playing in US theatres. As of this writing, an international release date for the film has not been announced.