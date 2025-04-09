Following its virality on Gay Twitter earlier this year, we’re getting closer to a theatrical release date for Twinless.

According to Variety, the upcoming LGBTQIA+ comedy-drama is “in final negotiations to sell” to Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. If all goes to plan, Twinless is expected to hit cinemas “later this summer”.

Written and directed by James Sweeney – who stars alongside Ponyboi‘s Dylan O’Brien – the film follows two young men who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely and intense friendship.

The black comedy premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award.

Twinless was met with overwhelming critical acclaim, boasting a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise directed at Sweeney and O’Brien’s performances, as well as the former’s depiction of— in the words of The Hollywood Reporter— “dry humor, gutting devastation, and emotional poignancy”.

Several scenes leaked on social media following Sundance, seemingly due to festival attendees who opted out of attending and received screeners, showing Sweeney and O’Brien’s characters engaging in sexual intercourse.

In a statement, a Sundance spokesperson said: “Twinless was a victim of some copyright infringement on various social media platforms, therefore the festival partnership with the filmmakers have made the decision to remove the film from the Sundance Film Festival online platform.

“We regret that online ticket holders will no longer be able to access the film. We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause.

“However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created – now and in the future.”

Twinless also stars Aisling Franciosi (Speak No Evil), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest), Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), François Arnaud (Blindspot), Susan Park (Snowpiercer) and Cree Cicchino (And Just Like That…).

As we await a concrete release date for Twinless, revisit Sweeney, O’Brien, Franciosi and Graham’s January interview with Variety below.