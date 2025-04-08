Ponyboi trailer stars River Gallo, Dylan O’Brien, Murray Bartlett and Indya Moore

The trailer for River Gallo’s lauded thriller Ponyboi has finally been released, and it promises to be one of the most compelling LGBTQIA+ stories of the year.

Written by and starring Gallo, and based on their 2019 short of the same name, the film follows the title character, a young intersex sex worker and laundromat clerk who is “forced to confront his past” after a botched drug deal sends him on the run.

Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) co-stars as Vinny, a drug-dealing sleaze having an affair with Ponyboi, unbeknownst to his pregnant girlfriend—and Ponyboi’s best friend—Angel, played by The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Victoria Pedretti.

Additional cast includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as an alluring cowboy who helps Ponyboi “journey through New Jersey’s underbelly on a quest for freedom”, and Indya Moore (Pose) as Charlie.

In a statement ahead of Ponyboi’s world premiere at Sundance Film Festival (20 January 2024), Gallo said it was a “dream come true to have written, starred and produced” their first feature.

“From the pandemic, to strikes, to personal loss and transition— like a true Jersey girl Ponyboi prevailed. I couldn’t be more grateful for the incredible cast and crew who became my Ponyboi family and made this movie a reality,” they said.

“From the bottom of [my] heart, I cannot thank everyone who touched this film enough, especially our fearless director @esteban_arango who bravely and boldly ran with me on this journey with a wild heart.

“We made this movie for the intersex baddies, dolls, misfits, and outsiders, and for it to finally be out in the world is nothing less than revolutionary.”

Following its Sundance premiere, Ponyboi received critical acclaim for Gallo’s writing and performance, as well as O’Brien’s surprising departure from his usual roles, showcasing his versatility in a darker, more dramatic performance.

Ponyboi hits cinemas from 27 June via Fox Entertainment Studios and Gathr. Watch the first official trailer below.