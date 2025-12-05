The Morning Show’s Tig Notaro teaming up with Zack Snyder for “hot lesbian action” film

Tig Notaro and Zack Snyder are collaborating on a new lesbian action film.

The beloved comedian shared the exciting news during her recent appearance on the On with Kara Swisher podcast, revealing that the idea came to fruition after she starred in the acclaimed director’s 2021 film Army of the Dead.

Described as a “spiritual successor” to Snyder’s 2004 Dawn of the Dead, the film follows a group of mercenaries who attempt to pull off a $200 million heist in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas. Notaro played the witty helicopter pilot Marianne Peters, who helped fly the group in and out of the city.

“The writer-director Zack Snyder was making this movie called Army of the Dead, and one of his actors got in trouble for sexual assault, harassment, all of that, and he was sitting in the editing bay, and he was like, ‘I can’t release this movie with this guy now,'” Notaro explained to Swisher.

“He had already finished editing it. He then called me, he erased that actor, and then had me shoot an entire action film alone on a green screen. I was thinking, ‘This is a massive international cast. I’m sure I’m just going to be this small role that nobody is going to notice.'”

Unsurprisingly, that wasn’t the case for Notaro, who later revealed she went viral on social media for being “sexy” following the film’s release.

“It was so unexpected. I was like, ‘Wait.’ My phone is exploding. I was so confused. So I called Zack and said, ‘I’m hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women and straight women that they think I’m hot in this movie. What if we just went for it and everyone is a hot lesbian?'” she continued.

“And he was like, ‘Oh my god. Yes, let’s make that movie.’ So, who knows? It’s a Hollywood project, we’re in the process of putting the script together. Listen, picture this poster, we have the name of the film, and then it says, ‘Hot Lesbian Action.’ Come on. That’s how I sold [Snyder] on the Zoom.”

Toward the end of the conversation, Notaro revealed that the working title is Deviants and will take place in the “old timey days with some closeted deviants.”

On 3 December, a day after the aforementioned podcast episode went live, Snyder’s team confirmed with Deadline that the hot lesbian action film is indeed in the works.

As of this writing, additional information about the LGBTQIA+-inclusive film is being kept under wraps.

