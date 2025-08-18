Grab your tissues: The History of Sound receives a new heartwrenching teaser trailer

Drop everything! A new teaser for The History of Sound has arrived.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus (Mary & George), The History of Sound follows the relationship between David (Paul Mescal) and Lionel ( Josh O’Connor), who meet in 1917 as students at the Boston Music Conservatory.

Three years later, after World War I, they travel through rural Maine to record the folk songs of their countrymen.

The historical romantic drama is based on the Pushcart Prize-winning novel by Ben Shattuck, a collection of 12 short stories set across three centuries that explore generational patterns of love and loss.

On August 18, MUBI shared a new heartfelt teaser trailer for the film, featuring emotional footage of David and Lionel’s sweeping love story.

At the start of the preview, a close-up shot of Mescal and O’Connor’s characters is shown before it transitions to the former teaching kids how an acoustic recording works.

“Put your hand on your throat, now hum. Feel something?” David instructs.

We then see David singing in a bar, while Lionel plays the piano, looking at him in awe.

“The sound is invisible, but it can touch something. It can make an impression,” Mescal’s character says in a voice-over.

As the trailer progresses, we see the two lovers get separated by the war, with David telling Lionel in one clip, “Don’t die.“ Another scene shows O’Connor’s character somberly telling David, “You got a whole life ahead of you.

Check out the full teaser below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUBI (@mubi)

Since 2021, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts (including us) have been clamouring for the release of The History of Sound.

After a nearly three-year delay, production on the movie finally began in February 2024, with filming taking place in New Jersey and Tarquinia, Italy.

Earlier this year, The History of Sound was acquired by MUBI and later premiered at Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Palme d’Or and received highly positive reviews from critics – with praise aimed at Mescal and O’Connor’s performances.

Fortunately, general moviegoers won’t have to wait too long for the release of the gay drama. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas in the US on 12 September and 19 September in Canada.

As of this writing, Focus Features, the production and distribution company responsible for the film’s international distribution, has not announced release dates for the UK and Europe.

For more information about the film’s early reviews and whether there will be any spicy love scenes between Mescal and O’Connor, click here