Street Fighter: Orville Peck joins Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo in new film adaptation

Country superstar Orville Peck is set to make his film debut in the new Street Fighter film.

In 2023, it was announced that Legendary Entertainment had acquired the live-action film and TV rights for the popular Capcom video game franchise, with a new movie confirmed to be in development.

Over the past few years, the US-based production company has gradually released new details about the highly anticipated project, including its March 2026 release date and the appointment of Kitao Sakurai as director.

In addition to the information above, fans have also been treated to an array of casting announcements.

On 6 June, Deadline reported that country music star Peck had snagged a role in the upcoming Street Fighter film – joining the previously announced Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo and Roman Reigns.

While the news outlet refrained from revealing the Bronco singer’s role, industry insider Jeff Sneider speculated that the 37-year-old may have been cast as the iconic villain, Vega.

Making his debut in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Vega is considered one of the deadliest fighters in the video game franchise due to his fast and agile fighting style and sparring glove equipped with three long, sharp knives.

The Spanish ninja has also become a standout amongst fans for his distinctive matador outfit, narcissistic personality and ominous face mask.

As of this writing, additional details regarding the upcoming film’s plot are being kept under wraps.

Peck’s recent casting announcement comes amid his ongoing run as the Emcee in Broadway’s Cabaret.

In an interview with Johnny Sibilly on Logo’s YouTube series Spill, Peck opened up about taking on the legendary Emcee role, revealing that he’s been dreaming of this moment since he was a kid.

“It’s always been a role I wanted to play since I was little and doing theatre. It’s actually crazy. I’ve been keeping journals since I was seven years old, and they are very like, ‘today I did this’ type of journals,” he said.

“When I found out the news that I was cast, I remember a journal entry– I went through all these journals from around 13/14, and I found the journal entry and [it said], ‘One day, I wish I can play the Emcee on Broadway.’ Isn’t that crazy?”

Peck’s run as the Emcee is scheduled to end on 20 July.