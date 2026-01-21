Red, White & Royal Wedding: Amazon MGM Studios unveils the sequel’s star-studded cast

Drop what you’re doing! The official cast of Red, White & Royal Wedding has finally been announced.

On 21 January, the social media channels for Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the batch of stars joining Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine for the highly anticipated sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue.

Red, White & Royal Wedding will officially see the return of Uma Thurman as US President Ellen Claremont-Diaz, Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston, Rachel Hilson as Nora Hollerman, Elle Bamber as Princess Beatrice, Clinton Collins Jr. as Congressman Oscar Diaz, Stephen Fry as King of England James III, Thomas Flynn as Prince Phillip, Akshay Khanna as Shaan Shrivastava and Malcom Atobrah as Percy Okonjo.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Henry Ashton and Vikings talent Alex Høgh Andersen have also been cast in the film. As of this writing, details about their characters are being kept under wraps.

The exciting new update comes days after Prime Video released a sneak peek of Galitzine and Zakhar Perez on the set of Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Interspersed with playful behind-the-scenes moments — including a few shirtless shots of Perez (!) — the duo welcome fans back into the RWRB universe before Perez drops a key detail: “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.”

“Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Galitzine adds. “We’re not…” Perez starts, but Galitzine cuts in: “Don’t get confused. That’s a long ways off at this point.”

The video was captioned, “We’re SO beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production.”

In October, Prime Video revealed that But I’m a Cheerleader filmmaker Jamie Babbit will take over from Matthew Lopez as the sequel’s director.

“After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my twenties, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy and gay joy. I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team,” Babbit said in a statement at the time.

While plot details for Red, White & Royal Wedding are currently shrouded in secrecy, the author of the original novel and co-writer of the sequel’s script, Casey McQuiston, gave insight into what fans can expect while speaking with Yahoo Entertainment.

“The sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership,” McQuiston explained.

“With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together. So as vaguely as possible, that’s what I’m allowed to say.”

While we continue to wait for Red, White & Royal Wedding, check out our list of everything we hope to see in the film here.