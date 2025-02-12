Breaking tradition: Queer writer on Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey’s bold sex scenes

From the tennis-thruple dynamics of Challengers to the telepathic eroticism of Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey’s “unsynchronised love” in Queer, Justin Kuritzkes’ introduction into the film industry has been rather rainbow-hued.

Both acclaimed films, directed by Academy Award nominee Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), were immediately thrust into the pop zeitgeist (and Gay Twitter) as a result of Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor’s sizzling chemistry, as well as Craig and Starkey’s explicit sex scenes.

Praised by critics as Craig’s finest performance and a breakout moment for Outer Banks star Starkey, Queer is now available to stream in the UK on MUBI. In this interview, we speak with Kuritzkes about his “rare” partnership with Guadagnino— a third collaboration, based on DC Comics character Sgt. Rock is on the way!—and Allerton’s true feelings for Lee, as well as his interpretation of Queer’s abstract finale.

Justin, congratulations on the year you’ve had with both Challengers and Queer. This is such a rainbow-hued introduction into the industry for you?

It’s been lovely. Challengers was a film that embraced the idea that, in a love triangle, desire flows in all directions. In the friendship between characters like Art and Patrick, they’ve grown up and gone through puberty together. They were kind of orphans, sent away by their families to live in this tennis academy, spending their whole lives playing against each other. To me, that felt like a well of pent-up repression. As for what that repression specifically looks like, I don’t think the film is necessarily concerned with it on an identity level. But it was definitely something Luca responded to. Then Queer is a film I simply wouldn’t have written without Luca. It was a movie that was important to him, something he’d wanted to make for a long time. When a director like Luca asks you to be part of his filmography twice, you don’t say no, because that’s all we have—our filmography. To be part of that is the greatest honor.

How did your partnership with Luca come to fruition?

With Challengers, I had never written a film before, and I had no idea who I would eventually make it with. No one knew I was writing it—I just did it. I finished the script, and through my agent, sent it to a bunch of producers, eventually deciding to work with Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor. They were really the ones who got it into the hands of Zendaya and Luca. First of all, I was a massive fan of Luca’s work, so when I heard he had read the script and was interested, I was over the moon. In our first conversation, it was immediately clear to me that he was one of my people. We spoke the same language. We were thrown right into the process of making the movie almost immediately.

The space between writing the first draft of the script and getting into pre-production was only about five or six months, which is crazy. So, we had to get really close, really fast. Then, while we were in the thick of making that movie, another amazing thing about Luca happened: he didn’t just invite me to be on set and in rehearsals—he demanded it, which is very rare, though it shouldn’t be. It was incredibly generous and confident of him. But through my time on set for Challengers, one day he handed me the book for Queer and said, ‘Read this tonight and tell me if you’ll write it.’ And that was it.

What I loved about Queer is that it’s more than just a romantic drama, featuring abstract and surreal elements. How do you think those elements move William and Allerton’s story forward?

To a large extent, it’s about these two people who are trying to connect and finding the language to connect. It becomes the case that, the way they connect, is beyond language. There’s a lot of talk about telepathy in the book and the movie. The journey they’re on, that eventually takes them into the jungle in South America, is about searching for a drug they hope will open a channel between them, so that they can speak on the level of intuition. And so to tell a story like that, you need to push beyond strict realism because that’s how you get to what’s really going on emotionally. You need to go beyond what appears to be going on on the surface of reality.

Queer was written by William Burroughs in the 50s, but not published until the 80s. Did that impact how you adapted the novel?

It was really important for me to meet the book on its own terms. If you approach the book too sharply from a contemporary point of view, there’s a lot of the book that you would quickly do away with and change. I really wanted to understand who these particular people in this particular place at this moment in time were, and that’s because I had never met these people before: this American ex-pat, queer community in Mexico City in the 1950s. It’s such a strange and particular group of guys that didn’t talk like anybody I’ve ever seen in literature before. Their lives didn’t consist of things that made sense to me in a contemporary way.

Yet, I found that even within these very particular circumstances, the emotions between Lee and Allerton and the psychology between them was something I could relate to instantly. The way that Lee longs, almost like an adolescent, felt incredibly relatable to me and sweet and embarrassing and tender, and that really surprised me. So, that’s always what’s interesting about finding your way into a story. What are the things that are just like your life, and what are the things that have nothing to do with your life?