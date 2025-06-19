“It’s her whole identity”: Allison Williams and Violet McGraw on M3GAN’s gay appeal

M3GAN 2.0 stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw say they “can retire now” after being part of a franchise so adored by LGBTQIA+ audiences.

The original sci-fi horror-comedy, released in 2022, follows an AI doll who — major! shock! incoming! — develops self-awareness and turns hostile toward anyone who threatens her bond with her human companion Cady (McGraw), including her maker and Cady’s aunt, Gemma (Williams).

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the film became a viral sensation with its first trailer, and the demonic doll quickly became an icon within the LGBTQIA+ community thanks to her fashion sense, choreographed dance moves and sharp, shady humour.

Megan even gained enough sentience to sit down for a chat with Dazed, where she said: “The gay community see me as their mother and icon, I have no intention of letting them down.” (Camp as tits, huh?)

In an interview with Gay Times for the upcoming sequel, Williams praised the film’s passionate queer fanbase, especially the drag artists who’ve paid homage to the titular doll. “There’s just no more creative fanbase to have,” she said. “I mean, to have been part of a franchise that has any influence in the drag world, [it’s] like, I can retire now!”

McGraw, also known for iconic roles in The Haunting of Hill House (2018) and Black Widow (2021), agreed: “I love it so much. It’s amazing. It’s awesome when other people love it just as much as we do.”

Megan’s no fake ally, either: the duo confirmed her interview with Dazed wasn’t just a half-hearted attempt to win over the LGBTQIA+ community — she’s genuinely an advocate for the rainbow people (we love serious journalism, by the way).

“Are you kidding?” responded Williams. “[But] she would never say she’s an ally. That’s the most annoying thing someone can say, but she would just hope you understand immediately. It oozes from her that she loves authenticity. She loves people being who they are and living in their truth. And she loves anyone who’s not afraid to serve.”

M3GAN 2.0 takes place two years after the original. Gemma, now an author and AI regulation advocate, is convinced by Cady to rebuild Megan with advanced upgrades to stop AMELIA, a military robot determined to launch an AI takeover.

The sequel sees the return of Amie Donald as Megan, Jenna Davis as the voice of Megan, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole and Jen Van Epps as Tess. New stars include Ivanna Sakhno as AMELIA, Aristotle Arthari, Timm Sharp and Jermaine Clement.

M3GAN 2.0 will be released in cinemas on 27 June.

You can watch our full (and very camp) interview with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw below, where they also discuss their need to appear as guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race – with Megan, of course.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead.