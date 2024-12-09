Queer feels like the climax of Luca Guadagnino’s fascination with sex

The sex in Queer comes thick and fast; they are, as Guadagnino put it, “numerous and quite scandalous”. Much has already been made of the nudity and the sweaty, transgressive kick of seeing men fucking; witnessing gay sex handled this authentically and erotically feels like a breakthrough. It is, in some ways, Guadagnino’s horniest film, but in true Luca Guadagnino form, it is a precise, considered horniness. The sex in Queer – Lee’s pursuit and domination of Allerton – feels like the release of years of tension in the director’s filmmaking. When Allerton, reclined on a bed, allows Lee to go down on him, Guadagnino splices the scene with shots of the Mexico City nightscape through every window in the apartment. It playfully recalls Call Me by Your Name’s infamous pan out of the window from Elio and Oliver when they finally fuck. Guadagnino made this decision because, in his words, bearing witness to that scene would have been an “unkind intrusion”; in Queer, Guadagnino’s camera is empathetic and necessary. For once, he allows us to stay in the room.

Lee’s euphoria, his unabashed horniness for Allerton, is the heart of Queer; the sex is its lungs. Lee is a soul filled with self-loathing, hollowed out by a lifetime of repression, and with Allerton, he begins to slowly colour in the blanks. It’s a testament to Craig’s performance that Lee feels quite so achingly real, an intensely troubled man isolated from himself and others by his queerness. Finding pleasure in Allerton is the light at the end of the tunnel and for Guadagnino, who has always been choosy over whether to consummate his characters’ relationships, it is a startling change of pace.