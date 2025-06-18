Jonathan Bailey reacts to the “hormonal explosion” over his Jurassic World Rebirth character

Jonathan Bailey has the best reaction to the thirsty fan reception to his Jurassic World Rebirth character.

In July, fans will finally be treated to the seventh entry in the long-running dinosaur franchise.

Set five years after the events of 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, the new film follows a team of experts as they travel to the forbidden island of Ile Saint-Hubert to collect samples of the three largest remaining prehistoric species.

Bailey is playing palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis, who joins covert operative Zora Bennet (Scarlett Johansson) on the perilous mission.

Over the last few months, the Bridgerton star and his dreamy character have elicited an array of thirsty responses from Gay Twitter/X, with many raving over his “hot nerdy” look and “slutty glasses.”

One person in February tweeted: “Like the dinosaurs, I too wish to devour Jonathan Bailey in his cute little glasses.”

Another Jonathan Bailey enthusiast in April commented: “Jonathan Bailey in glasses is so (un)intentionally slutty.”

A third fan in May echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Jonathan Bailey in these slutty nerd glasses is the reason why we can’t wait for Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

At the recent London premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth, Bailey opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the thirsty fan reception to his character’s “slutty glasses.“

“Slutty little glasses? Are you allowed to say the S word? Listen, Blakely Thorton came up with that. So copyright where copyright is due, um, and I’m thrilled that people are having a hormonal explosion linked to optical supports,“ he cheekily said.

“But I think, yeah, glasses can go a long way. So, let’s have the summer of slutty little glasses.“

Bailey also discussed his recent red-carpet fashion choices, including wearing flip-flops to a photocall for Jurassic World: Rebirth and sporting a cap to the premiere.

“I believe feeling confident, feeling cool is about wearing what you love,“ he explained before putting on a pair of “really slutty” sunglasses.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Bailey’s hot new look, with Jurassic World: Rebirth hitting cinemas on 2 July.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

“Skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, [is] contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

Additional cast members include Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Check out the latest trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below.