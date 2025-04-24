Invisible Boys’ Joseph Zada to lead Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping film adaptation

Rising talent Joseph Zada is headed to the harsh fictional world of Panem.

Back in June, it was announced that acclaimed author Suzanne Collins was writing a new prequel to her hit book series The Hunger Games.

Set 24 years before the first novel, Sunrise on the Reaping follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy – Katniss’ beloved mentor and close friend in the original series – and his harrowing experience competing in the 50th annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quater Quell.

The synopsis reads: “This year, in honour of the Quater Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymtich Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break.

“He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight… and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.”

In addition to the novel announcement, the studio behind the previous Hunger Games films, Lionsgate, confirmed that a movie adaptation was officially in development.

Over the last few months, the Hunger Games fandom has waited with bated breath for casting details for Haymitch, originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

Fortunately, Deadline answered fans’ prayers on 23 April when they announced that Zada had been tapped to play the favourite character.

The news outlet also revealed that Whitney Peak, the star of Max’s LGBTQIA+ inclusive Gossip Girl reboot, would portray Zada’s on-screen love interest, Lenore Dove Baird.

“The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” Erin Westerman, the co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out – not just for their talent, but for their emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles. Haymitch has always been a fan favourite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise.

“His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

As of writing, the highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 November 2026.

Before joining the cast of Sunrise on the Reaping, Zada made massive waves for his performance in Stan’s critically acclaimed gay teen drama Invisible Boys – which premiered on 13 February.

Based on Holden Sheppard’s novel of the same name, the series follows four teens – Charlie Roth (Zada), Matt Jones (Joe Klocek), Zeke Calogero (Aydan Calafiore) and Kade ‘Hammer’ Hammersmith (Zach Blampied) – as they navigate their sexuality, friendship, love, heartbreak and loss amid Australia’s looming 2017 same-sex marriage vote.

Following its release, the show received universal acclaim from critics and viewers, with many praising its exploration of identity and connection, authentic sex scenes and cast performances.

On 30 March, Zada uploaded a series of BTS content to Instagram, celebrating Invisible Boys and its viewers.

“To all the beautiful people who’ve sent lovely messages about our show I thank you from the bottom of my heart, it truly means the world to me. I really do think we’ve captured something special. An important story at an important time, and I’m so bloody relieved we brought it justice,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.