Invisible Boys: Australian gay drama makes waves with steamy sex scenes

Australian network Stan has dropped the first season of the new gay drama Invisible Boys, and it’s incredibly steamy.

Created and directed by Nicholas Verso, the series adapts Holden Sheppard’s novel of the same name.

“Everyone in a small town assumes they know you, but when a closeted gay adolescent hooks up with a married guy, it has far-reaching effects for a group of teens who were previously invisible,” states the synopsis.

The main cast includes Joe Klocek as Matt Jones, Joseph Zada as Charlie Roth, Pia Miranda as Anna Cologero, Aydan Calafiore as Zeke Calogero, Zach Blampied as Kate Hammersmith, and Myles Pollard as Jack Hammersmith.

Also starring: Shareena Clanton as Karla Hammersmith, Mercy Cornwall as Rochelle Griffin, David Lyons as Father Mulroney, Khan Chittenden as Cal Roth, Catherine Moore as Miss Collard, and Hayley McElhinney as Nadine Roth.

Though Invisible Boys has only just premiered, it’s already earning praise for its cast, its exploration of identity and connection, and its portrayal of Australia’s 2017 same-sex marriage vote.”

It’s also been praised for its explicit and authentic sex scenes—check out a few screencaps below (warning: spoilers ahead).

After the series’ release, Kerso celebrated on X/Twitter, writing: ‘To my LGBTIQA+ siblings – this is for you. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

He then quoted Perfume Genius’ song ‘Slip Away’: “They’ll never break the shape we take, let all them voices slip away.”

In an interview with Nine, Klocek praised the drama, saying: ‘I’ve never seen an Australian production like it. It’s pushing boundaries. It’s got heart.'”

The actor continued: “Invisible Boys is for anyone who doesn’t feel like they belong. I hope it shows those people that they do belong and that if you find your people, you don’t need anything else because love conquers all.”

Invisible Boys is now streaming in Australia on Stan. A worldwide release date is yet to be announced – stay tuned for further updates.