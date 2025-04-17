Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal is daddy (as per) in first major trailer

Pedro Pascal is pulling double daddy duty in the first intergalactic trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Due for release 25 July, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally introduces the comic book franchise’s ‘First Family’ in the form of Reed Richards (Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

This new depiction of the iconic quartet takes place “on a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic parallel Earth”, where they must protect their world from Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a gargantuan, planet-eating cosmic being, and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

In the first trailer, Reed and Sue learn they’re expecting a baby—hence the “double daddy duty” we mentioned earlier, referring to Pascal’s on-screen fatherhood and his status as the Internet’s Daddy—while the Silver Surfer warns the Fantastic Four that their “planet is now marked for death.”

Refreshingly, the clip skips the overdone origin setup—acknowledging that audiences are already familiar with the Fantastic Four’s beginnings thanks to two early-2000s blockbusters and a widely panned 2015 remake.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will also star Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles, while Robert Downey Jr is expected to make his MCU comeback as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in a post-credits scene.

The superhero film continues Pascal’s winning streak in film and TV, following The Mandalorian (2019–2023)—which will receive a spin-off film in 2026—The Last of Us (2023–present), Gladiator II (2024), and the upcoming Eddington, Materialists and Avengers: Doomsday.

This year, Pascal has also maintained his aforementioned “daddy” status by consistently using his platform to advocate for transgender rights.

In February, the actor shared the following Instagram post, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.” He then added: “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorising the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

And, earlier this month, Pascal celebrated his 50th birthday with trans icon and renowned DJ Honey Dijon, sporting a shirt that read, “PROTECT THE DOLLS”.

More allies like Pedro Pascal, please.