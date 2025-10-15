Cue the wedding bells! Red, White & Royal Blue sequel receives new title and director

Stop what you’re doing: the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel has received a major update.

On 15 October, Amazon MGM announced that the highly anticipated follow-up had officially been greenlit via a short teaser posted on social media.

In the six-second clip, someone fills pristine glasses with wine and champagne for elegantly dressed guests mingling in a grand ballroom. The camera then pans out to reveal a towering wedding cake before the film’s new title — Red, White & Royal Wedding — appears on screen.

But the exciting news didn’t stop there. Alongside the title and teaser, Prime Video revealed that But I’m a Cheerleader filmmaker Jamie Babbit has been tapped to direct the film, taking over from Matthew López.

“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for Red, White & Royal Blue from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences,” said Julie Rapaport, Amazon MGM’s head of film, production, and development, in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm — her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, which Matthew López so beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston’s beloved book.”

Since the news broke, Babbit has shared her own statement expressing excitement about the project and joining the RWRB universe.

“After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my twenties, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy and gay joy. I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team,” she said.

Casey McQuiston, the author of the original book and co-writer of the sequel’s script, echoed similar sentiments in their own statement.

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” the acclaimed writer wrote.

“I’m so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.”

López concurred with his colleagues’ statements, adding: “It’s been a blast to dream up the next chapter of their story as a producer and co-writer, and I’m delighted to be passing the baton to Jamie, whose vision and sense of humour will be a perfect match for our film.”

As of writing, Amazon MGM has not shared a release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding, nor confirmed whether it will be a streaming exclusive or receive a theatrical release.

Of course, the exciting update has sent fans of the novel into a frenzy, with many flocking to social media to share their excitement.

“Can’t believe we get to live at the same time to witness the gay wedding of the fsotus and the prince of england LETS F**KING GO,” One fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another Red, White & Royal Blue enthusiast tweeted: “I JUST FELL TO MY F**KING KNEES FIRSTPRINCE IS GETTING MARRIED OH MY GODDD!! BIG DAY FOR QUEER PEOPLE AND LATINASSS.”

A third fan added: “Red, White and Royal Wedding, I don’t have you yet, but I love you so much already.”

Red, White & Royal Wedding will see the return of Taylor Zakhar Perez as the first son, Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as the British royal Prince Henry.

Uma Thurman and Sarah Shahi are also expected to return for the sequel as US President Ellen Claremont-Diaz and the president’s Deputy Chief of Staff Zarah Bankston, respectively.

Amazon MGM have refrained from sharing additional casting announcements.

While we wait with bated breath for Red, White & Royal Wedding, check out our list of things we hope to see in the exciting sequel here.