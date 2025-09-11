Christy: Here’s the first trailer for Sydney Sweeney’s new lesbian boxer biopic

Sydney Sweeney channels the legendary lesbian boxer Christy Martin in the first trailer for Christy.

Directed by David Michô, the upcoming biopic chronicles the life of the aforementioned boxer, who competed from 1989 to 2012 and held the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009.

The official synopsis reads: “Christy Martin never imagined life beyond her small town roots in West Virginia – until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakeable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned husband, James.

“But while Christy flaunts her fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it – confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life or death.”

In addition to Sweeney, the cast includes Ben Foster as James, Merritt Weaver as Joyce Salters, Katy O’Brian as Lisa Holewyne, Ethan Embry as John Salters, Jess Gabor as Sherry Lusk, Chad L. Coleman as Don King, and Tony Cavalero as James Maloney.

To the beat of Stevie Nicks’ iconic track ‘Edge of Seventeen,’ the first trailer opens up with Christy making her unforgettable entry into the boxing industry. However, as Christy’s career starts to gain traction, her personal life takes a dark turn, with her husband James soon becoming abusive.

“I need help, Mama. He’s angry at me all the time,” Christy tells her mother, who responds, “Christy, you sound crazy.”

As the trailer progresses, we see the resilient athlete reclaim her power amid James’ increasingly violent behaviour.

“I’ve spent half my life hiding. It’s my house. It’s my things. It’s my gym,” Christy defiantly states.

The recent trailer comes a few days after the film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Following its debut, Christy has received a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a handful of critics praising its gritty and emotionally charged story, as well as the performances of Sweeney and Foster.

While attending TIFF, the Euphoria star opened up to Variety about her transformation for the role, revealing that she gained 30 pounds with the help of a nutritionist, a weight trainer, and a boxing trainer.

“We upped my calorie intake and I started taking a lot of protein shakes and supplements and eating everything,” she explained.

“I ate a lot of Smuckers, a lot of PB and J sandwiches, milkshakes, kind of just constantly always eating because we’re so active. I was constantly burning it all off at the same time. So keeping it all up was quite a challenge.”

Christy is set to hit US cinemas on 7 November and UK cinemas on 28 November.

Check out the full trailer below.