Caught Stealing: Austin Butler analysed ‘baseball players’ asses’ to prepare for his role

Austin Butler has opened up about the detailed research he conducted for his new film.

On 29 August, fans of the Elvis star will be treated to his upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film is set in 1990s New York and is based on the “gripping adaptation of Charlie Huston’s cult noir novel of the same name.”

The official synopsis reads: “Caught Stealing tells the story of Hank Thompson (Butler), a washed-up ex-baseball player whose quiet life takes a violent turn after a seemingly harmless favour thrusts him into the city’s brutal criminal underworld.

“What begins as a stroke of bad luck quickly spirals into a fight for survival, as Hank is forced to navigate a treacherous game of cat and mouse with a motley crew of threatening gangsters, where survival means crossing lines he never thought possible.”

Other cast members include Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), Regina King (Watchmen), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Liev Schreiber (Isle of Dogs), and Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again).

In light of the film’s release, Butler opened up to Men’s Health about all things Caught Stealing, including his physical transformation for the role.

With the help of celebrity trainer Beth Lewis, the 34-year-old was tasked with achieving a body that would represent a retired baseball player.

However, Butler wasn’t left to his own devices when researching for inspiration, as Aronofsky would send him photos of baseball players to help him gain a better understanding.

“I actually have a whole section of just baseball players’ asses that he would send me. He was like, ‘Look how thick they are!'” the Dune Part 2 star revealed to the publication.

While he was tasked with transforming into a ball player, Butler said that he was also instructed to resemble a “bartender with a drinking problem,” prompting him to eat a lot of pizza and beer to avoid appearing overly ripped.

After following his unique training regimen, which included “a ton of hip thrusters,” The Carrie Diaries star said he gained 35 pounds, going from 150 to 185, and achieved the signature baseball player butt.

While filming ended in September, Butler is still feeling the effects of his body transformation, telling the news outlet, “I’ve got a whole section of Celine pants that I just can’t even wear anymore.”

Check out the trailer for Caught Stealing here or below.