Artificial: Cooper Koch to star alongside Andrew Garfield in Luca Guadagnino’s new drama

Cooper Koch and Andrew Garfield are collaborating on a new project.

According to Deadline, the Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez star and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor have joined Luca Guadagnino‘s new feature film Artificial.

The Amazon MGM Studios project – described as a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence” – will also star Yura Borisov, who achieved worldwide fame for his breakout performance in Anora.

As of this writing, additional details regarding the film’s plot and characters are being kept under wraps.

However, sources claimed to the aforementioned news outlet that Artificial may explore the November 2023 firing and rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Amazon, MGM Studios and Guadagnino have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Lastly, Saturday Night Live writer Simon Rich is penning the script and will produce the film alongside David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox of Heyday Films.

Koch rose to fame last year as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s aforementioned Netflix series, also starring Nicolas Alexander Chavez as Lyle, Javier Bardem as José Menendez and Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez.

Although the crime drama was met with criticism from the Menendez brothers, particularly for the incestuous depiction of their relationship, Monsters was a massive hit for Netflix, reaching the number-one spot in various countries around the world.

Koch’s performance was singled out for praise, earning him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination for Best Actor – Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Garfield initially rose to fame as Jack Burridge in the British drama Boy A, which was based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Jonathan Trigell.

After his acclaimed supporting performance in The Social Network, the 41-year-old actor achieved mainstream success when he starred as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the The Amazing Spider-Man film series, a role he reprised in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 99 Homes star has been lauded for his work in Hacksaw Ridge, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Tick, Tick… Boom!, and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Artificial will be the second time Garfield has worked with Guadagnino, following their first collaboration, After the Hunt, which is set to release in cinemas on 10 October 2025.

While Koch has never worked with the director of Call Me by Your Name, he has expressed interest in collaborating with them in the past.

When it was announced that Guadagnino was making a new American Psycho adaptation, the 29-year-old talent told The Hollywood Reporter: “I was just saying to [another interviewer] that Luca [Guadagnino] is doing American Psycho. I mean, I think I could do Patrick Bateman, don’t you think?” he said. “I mean, I haven’t played a serial killer yet. So, I think I could do it.”

Stay tuned for more information regarding Artificial.