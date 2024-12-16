American Psycho: Austin Butler cast in Luca Guadagnino’s reboot

Luca Guadagnino has reportedly found his Patrick Bateman.

Back in October, Deadline reported that a new American Psycho film was officially in the works at Lionsgate, with the Call Me By Your Name creative attached as director and Scott Z Burns signing on as screenwriter.

Sources also revealed to the news outlet that it would not be a remake of the 2000 cult classic – which starred Christian Bale – but a new take on Bret Easton Ellis’ controversial novel of the same name.

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

Over the last few months, updates about the film and the new actor set to portray the murderous Patrick Bateman have been kept under wraps. But, according to a recent report by Variety, Elvis star Austin Butler has signed on to star as the vain serial killer.

While neither Butler nor Guadgnino has made an official statement, the news outlet revealed that the “offer is imminent.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Butler’s casting to go viral on social media, with many expressing their excitement for the news.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Austin Butler seems like a good choice, and the good news is that it’s not a remake. So maybe there’s cause for hope.”

Another fan tweeted: “Everyone hating on austin butler for American Psycho, I can’t fucking wait til it drops and I get to scream to the heavens how I always believed.”

A third fan added: “Mark my words once american psycho comes out everyone will be apologizing to Austin Butler for ever doubting him cause one thing that man can do is portray a PSYCHO.”

The first film adaptation of American Psycho was released in April 2000.

Directed by Mary Harron, the movie takes place in 1987 and follows Patrick Bateman (Bale), a handsome and wealthy investment banker obsessed with status, success and his appearance.

The official synopsis adds: “He is also a psychotic killer who murders and dismembers both strangers and acquaintances without provocation and purpose.”

Following its release, American Psycho earned rave reviews from critics, with many praising Bale’s dynamic performance, Harron’s directing, and its blend of comedy, horror and satire.

The film has also garnered a cult following and was even adapted into a West End musical, which initially starred House of the Dragon‘s Matt Smith, Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey and Spoiler Alert’s Ben Aldridge.

Stay tuned for more information about Guadagnino’s American Pyscho adaptation.