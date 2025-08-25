100 Nights of Hero: Nicholas Galitzine and Emma Corrin are love rivals in new teaser

Stop what you’re doing! The first teaser trailer for 100 Nights of Hero has arrived.

Based on Isabele Greenberg’s hit graphic novel, the Julia Jackman-directed fantasy drama is set in the fantastical world of Migal Bavel, where a woman named Cherry (Maika Monroe) falls in love with her maid Hero (Emma Corrin).

But her sinister husband Jerome (Amir El-Masry) has made a bet with his friend Manfred (Nicholas Galitzine): if Manfred can seduce Cherry within one hundred nights, Jerome will hand over both his wife and his castle.

To thwart their plan, Hero — who belongs to the secretive League of Secret Story Tellers — spins “mesmerising” stories each night to distract Manfred and “keep him at bay”.

100 Nights of Hero is also set to star Richard E. Grant (Spice World), Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Safia Oakley-Green (The Burning Girls), Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Christopher Fairbank (The Fifth Element) and Charli XCX (brat).

On Monday (25 August), the folks over at IFC Films finally unveiled the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated LGBTQIA+ project.

At the start of the clip, we see Fairbank’s character threaten Cherry that she won’t see next spring if he doesn’t see even a “hint of pregnancy.”

The trailer then teases the tense love triangle dynamic between Cherry, Hero and Manfred, with the former respectively sharing intimate moments with the romantic rivals.

It also featured a first look at Charli XCX’s character, who is shown wearing a blue dress and playing a stringed instrument.

While the stunning teaser was short and sweet, it did reveal that the film’s release date has been scheduled for 5 December.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Galitzine dished about all things 100 Nights of Hero, including his mischievous character Manfred.

“Manfred is an exceptionally charming and Machiavellian man who aims to restore his former honour by capturing the affections of his friend’s wife through a bet they make,” the Red, White & Royal Blue star explained to the news outlet.

“There is a sliver of goodness within him, but he is very much a product of the patriarchal society he’s bred in.”

While Manfred may not be entirely bad, Galitzine stated that his character is “relentless” when it comes to pursuing Cherry and winning the bet.

In separate interviews with Entertainment Weekly, Corrin and Monroe praised 100 Nights of Hero’s dynamic script and director Jackman’s vision.

“Films like this are the reason I love my job. Julia has brought the beloved graphic novel to the screen with so much feeling, heart, and vision,” The Crown star said.

Monroe added: “From the moment I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to the story. After meeting Julia and hearing her unique vision for the film, I knew I had to be involved.”

Next month, 100 Nights of Hero will close the Venice Critics’ Week, the sidebar section of the Venice Film Festival, which runs from 27 August to 6 September.

Check out the teaser trailer and official stills from the film below.