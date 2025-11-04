100 Nights of Hero: First official trailer for queer fantasy drama is sexy, magical and romantic

100 Nights of Hero has received a new trailer, and it’s full of tantalising moments and an intense queer love triangle.

In December and January, moviegoers across the US and UK will finally be able to consume Julia Jackman’s new fantasy drama.

Based on Isabel Greenberg’s hit graphic novel, the Julia Jackman-directed fantasy drama is set in the fantastical world of Migal Bavel, where a woman named Cherry (Maika Monroe) falls in love with her maid Hero (Emma Corrin).

But her sinister husband Jerome (Amir El-Masry) has made a bet with his friend Manfred (Nicholas Galitzine): if Manfred can seduce Cherry within one hundred nights, Jerome will hand over both his wife and his castle.

To thwart their plan, Hero — who belongs to the secretive League of Secret Story Tellers — spins “mesmerising” stories each night to distract Manfred and “keep him at bay”.

With 100 Nights of Hero’s release date fast approaching, the folks over at IFC Films have dropped the official trailer, filled with never-before-seen footage.

At the start of the video, Cherry confides in Hero about her marital woes, telling the former: “I desperately wanted to get married, but I’m clearly terrible at it.

“My husband won’t touch me and I want to be touched… tell me what does it feel like to be wanted?”

It doesn’t take long for the romantic tension between Cherry and Hero to surface, with the latter longingly replying: “I have some experience”

As the trailer progresses, we see Jerome enact his evil plan by introducing the handsome Manfred to his wife before departing the castle.

“I’m a bit surprised that Jerome would leave me here with him. Well, I’m sure my husband knows what he’s doing,” Cherry says to which Hero replies: “I’m sure.

Of course, the video also teases the intense romantic rivalry between Manfred and Hero, who use their respective talents to capture Cherry’s attention at every turn.

Since the release of the official trailer, queer movie enthusiasts have flocked to social media to express their excitement for 100 Nights of Hero.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Finally some new bisexual entertainment I’m sat.”

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Nicholas Galitzine you don’t have to ask me twice to watch.”

A third person added: “It’s giving!!!!! I’d also faint if I saw Nicholas Galitzine. Emma Corrin is so talented, and I’m soooooo excited to see Maika in a non-horror role! AHHH this looks like it’ll be my type of movieeeeee!!!!!”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for 100 Nights of Hero, with the film releasing on 5 December in the US and in January 2026 in the UK.

Check out the full trailer below.