Drop everything: the first images from 100 Nights of Hero are finally here.

The LGBTQIA+ fantasy drama boasts a stacked cast of queer actors and community favourites, including Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Maika Monroe (It Follows), Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), Richard E. Grant (Spice World), Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amir El-Masry (Limbo), Safia Oakley-Green (The Burning Girls), Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Charli XCX (brat).

Directed by Julia Jackman, 100 Nights of Hero is set in the fantastical world of Migal Bavel, where a woman named Cherry (Monroe) falls in love with her maid Hero (Corrin). But her sinister husband Jerome (El-Masry) has made a bet with his friend Manfred (Galitzine): if Manfred can seduce Cherry within one hundred nights, Jerome will hand over both his wife and his castle.

To thwart their plan, Hero — who belongs to the secretive League of Secret Story Tellers — spins “mesmerising” stories each night to distract Manfred and “keep him at bay”.

On Monday (21 July), it was announced that 100 Nights of Hero will close Venice Critics’ Week, the sidebar section of the Venice Film Festival, which runs from 27 August to 6 September. Official stills also began circulating online, giving fans a first look at Corrin, Monroe, Galitzine, Jones and Charli XCX in character.

Galitzine shared the photos on Instagram, writing: “Immensely proud that 100 Nights of Hero is featuring [on] closing night at @venice.film.festival for Venice Critics’ Week.”

The actor — also known for queer roles in Handsome Devil (2016), The Craft: Legacy (2020) and Mary & George (2024) — praised Jackman for creating “a wonderfully unique and deeply feeling movie with her usual style and grace”.

“I can’t wait for you to see all the wonderful performances, as well as Manfred’s devious little machinations,” Galitzine teased. “More soon.”

An official release date for 100 Nights of Hero is yet to be announced. However, Variety reported in May that Independent Film Company has acquired the North American rights and that it will “receive a wide theatrical release later this year”.

Check out the first stills below.