“You can’t be serious?!”: Drag Race UK fans are saying the same thing about new episode

Following last week’s shocking elimination, another fan favourite queen has exited the competition.

(Major spoilers ahead.)

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the six remaining contestants – Bones, Bonnie Ann Clyde, Catrin Feelings, Elle Vosque, Sillexa Diction and Tayris Mongardi – were tasked with giving drag makeovers to “beloved pop culture goddesses the huns.”

“Those loveable, relatable stars that you and your best gays just want to have brunch with,” Ru added.

The celebrity huns in question were as follows: Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church, Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer, EastEnders legend Diane Parish, Pop Idol champion Michelle McManus and Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati.

Like past makeover challenges, the ladies were asked to give the aforementioned celebs head-to-toe drag transformations that, of course, display a family resemblance.

However, this time around, Ru allowed the baby queens to choose their own drag mother, resulting in the following pairings: Michelle & Elle, Diane & Catrin, Charlotte & Bones, Shobna & Sillexa, Dani & Tayris and David & Bonnie.

Following a heartwarming and hilarious creative process with their fierce new protégés, the ladies sashayed down the runway in front of Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and extra special guest judge Mutya Buena of the Sugababes.

During the judges’ critiques, Bones and Sillexa were praised for their work, while Bonnie, Catrin, and Elle received less-than-stellar reviews.

In the end, Ru named Bones the winner of the challenge and placed Catrin and Bonnie in the bottom two.

To the beat of ‘Push The Button’ by the Sugababes, the two queens pulled out all the stops, delivering a mix of comedy and cheeky dance moves that kept the judges on their toes.

While they both delivered unique performances, only one queen could stay, and it was Catrin.

In her exit confessional, Bonnie looked back on her time in the competition with fondness.

“I feel so proud of myself for everything that I’ve done while I’ve been here. I’ve won two badges. [I won] Snatch Game. I’ve had some amazing costumes, it’s just a shame this is the one that I’m going home in,” she said.

“Everything that I’ve been doing for the last 10 years hasn’t been for nothing. This has all been perfect, so I’m very happy.”

Bonnie’s elimination sparked confusion among viewers, given that she had been a frontrunner throughout the competition. Some fans were also adamant that the Irish queen had defeated Catrin in the lip-sync.

“This is sick and twisted,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another viewer commented: “Sending home Paige, who just won the week before her elimination and now Bonnie, the frontrunner who was on her 2nd win and just won Snatch Game last week, immediately? 3rd challenge winner to go in a row. WHAT IS GOING ON?”

A third fan added: “I have rarely experienced an elimination order this heartbreaking, all these girls have so much to offer.. The positive side is that it sets them up so incredibly well for an All Stars, I can already see them back.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race UK season seven, the remaining contestants will be performing in the Karma Is a Bitch comedy roast in front of the eliminated queens.

Check out more fan reactions below.