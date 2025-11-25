“It’s gutting to be eliminated so close to the final,” says Tayris Mongardi. “But did I think I was going to win the season the next week? Probably not.”

On this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the final five took the stage for a roast of their fellow contestants, fallen queens and the judging panel. Tayris delivered some of the sharpest burns of the night, calling her on-screen lover Catrin Feelings “incapable of beauty” and dubbing Paige Three “Beige Three.” Fans widely praised her set — but despite the applause, Tayris landed in the lip-sync smackdown against Catrin, who ultimately sent her packin’.

“It’s Mama Ru’s decision, and just like the lip-sync song ‘Mama Knows Best,’ she told me it was my time to go back to the house,” Tayris tells Gay Times. “I take it with love and respect, and I’m sure she’ll ring the phone and take me to All Stars one day.”

Though Tayris left the competition without a RuPeter Badge or a spot in the top four, she accomplished something far more meaningful: representing her culture and heritage as a Jamaican and Black queen. Here, she opens up about her “volatile reaction” to her elimination, the “emotional nuances” of being a Black queen on Drag Race UK and – this part is juicy! – the current status of her relationship with Catrin.

Tayris, this must’ve been a whirlwind few hours for you, from watching your elimination to performing at Heaven – not getting much sleep from Heaven! – and now doing press. So tell me, how are you?

Honestly, it’s been really nice. Watching the episode, you kind of have to imagine the worst-case scenario of how it’s all going to play out. Obviously I knew I went home, so I was like, ‘Okay, well this edit’s going to be rough. I’m going to look awful.’ But watching it back, I was like, ‘I’m actually kind of fine.’ It probably helped a little bit, in my opinion, there wasn’t a huge margin between the best of the roast and the worst of the roast, so it wasn’t like I got dog walked – I say dressed as a dalmatian! Honestly, it’s been really lovely and the reception online has been kind. Yeah, I’m very happy.

People are fuming…

As they should! Rally the troops.

Your set wasn’t bottom-two worthy. You had so many zingers, from “Beige Three” to “incapable of beauty” and the substance material. Was the edit of the roast true to your experience, of being in that room, delivering those lines and hearing the interactions?

When we started getting ready for the runway, we were all in the mindset of, ‘Catrin’s lip syncing. We know that to be true.’ And then the other four of us are kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ Upon reflection, I’ve said to all my friends, I think it was more just a mercy kill. It’s the top five of RuPaul’s Drag Race and I think Ru was like, ‘All these girls have done a fine job of this challenge. [But] at this point, who is probably not the next UK Drag Superstar out of this bunch? It’s probably Tayris.’

Okay, I can absolutely take that on the chin. I’m still so proud of everything I did in the show. I saw someone on Twitter made a little edit of my roast with a laugh track underneath it, and I was like, ‘I actually was kind of funny.’ But listen, ultimately, it’s my Mama Ru’s decision and just like the lip sync song ‘Mama Knows Best’, she told me it’s my time to go back to the house. I take it with love and respect, and I’m sure she’ll ring the phone and take me to All Stars one day.

She bloody better. C’mon, your lack of cue cards was fierce.

I dunno, something about having a cue card… Maybe because I come from a theatre background and I regularly host my own shows all the time, I was like, ‘It’s not hard for me to quickly digest this material that I’ve made and learn it.’ I can understand in a sense that, maybe, that was a problem with my set, whereas I think some other people had a clearer meter and rhythm to the jokes. My set felt more like I’m a host on a mic and here’s a little joke while I’m hosting, as opposed to, ‘Here is the setup for my joke and here is the joke punch line.’ Ultimately, we’re all just men in wigs, so who really cares? Which is so funny because watching my elimination, I remember in the moment I was going through it. Watching it now I’m like, ‘Oh god, it really doesn’t matter.’ It’s gutting to be eliminated so close to the final, but did I think I was going to win the season the next week? Probably not. It really doesn’t matter.

You had a very human, and understandably emotional, reaction to being eliminated. It was the lip-sync that determined your place in the final, and you had to do it against your lover, Catrin Feelings. Can you recall what was going through your mind in that moment?

Yeah, we saw quite a volatile reaction from me. It was kind of, in a positive way, a sense of catharsis. You’re running on adrenaline from the moment you get the call, through the prep, every single week of challenges. I think my body was like, ‘It’s over, calm [down], thank you so much.’ I can’t help but feel like in the moment I failed a little bit. I guess for me in this life, I have two fears: one, doing permanent damage to my skin, so I’m really on it with the skincare, and two, I have a fear of failure as an abstract concept. So I think that’s what it was in the moment. I was like, ‘I haven’t won a badge, I’ve barely been in the top this whole season… I just feel like in this moment, I failed to meet the expectations, at least for myself.’

But again, upon reflection, I think I’ve shown so much heart. I have shown so many gifts. I’m so privileged to be given this platform in general, but watching myself on television, I clearly see such a fleshed-out human being. The editors and production and Ru have done such a wonderful job of showing all my emotional highs and lows. I feel like I can really understand, as a viewer, who I am as a person. Ultimately, that’s what connects you with the fans.

As a queen and human being, you’ve shown every side to you. But as a competitor… Let’s be honest, you were robbed of a few top placements, for sure.

Thank you. I’m not supposed to comment on that, but I do anyway online! The girl group episode I understood because, preparing the runway aspect of the show, I did not have a lot of money. I’m very much a grassroots artist through and through, and a couple of the runways, including what I wore for Country Garden, were pieces I already had in my closet. During girl group week, I knew I had one of the best verses. I ain’t playing! I knew it slapped.

But thank you, I appreciate that, especially the talent show. Sometimes I do wonder if the season would’ve gone differently for me if that was episode one. Being in the bottom for the Brit Gala, watching it back, I struggled to mentally pick up the pieces quick enough. You’re also getting critiques, learning everything on the fly. So I don’t think I felt assured in myself, to be honest, until I had the mirror chat in the acting challenge.