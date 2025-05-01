Drag Race All Stars 10 trailer reveals Ariana, Cynthia, Chappell and SMG as judges

Pop culture emergency incoming: Elphaba, Glinda, Chappell Roan and Buffy the Vampire Slayer are set to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10!

In a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande can be seen entering the werkroom, exclaiming, “The witches will see you now!” to rapturous applause from the queens.

Roan also makes an equally iconic entrance, surprising the All Stars in a dressing gown and a wig cap before asking, “Do any of you queers have something sexy I can slip into?”

Quick glimpses of the judging panel reveal Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, ‘Think U The Shit (Fart)’ rapper Ice Spice and Sarah Michelle Gellar, aka “mother!”, as guest judges. Gellar memorably made her Drag Race debut in season 16, where she was lauded as one of the best guest panellists in herstory.

Additional judges include nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch, Kate Beckinsale (Underworld), Adam Shankman (So You Think You Can Dance), Mayan Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez) and Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs).

RuPaul will be joined on the panel by mainstays Michelle Visage, Ts Madison, Jamal Sims, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley, as well as recurring judge Law Roach.

Premiering May 9 on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and WOW Presents Plus in the UK, Drag Race All Stars 10 features the largest cast in All Stars herstory.

The queens are as follows: Acid Betty (season 8), Aja (season 9, All Stars 3), Alyssa Hunter (season 14), Bosco (season 14), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, 9), Daya Betty (season 14), Deja Skye (season 14), Denali (season 13) and Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars 2, 6).

More gag-worthy star power incoming: Irene Dubois (season 15), Jorgeous (season 14, All Stars 9), Kerri Colby (season 14), Lydia B Kollins (season 17), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15), Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2), Olivia Lux (season 13), Phoenix (season 3) and Tina Burner (season 13).

This season introduces a brand new format to the franchise: the Tournament of All Stars.

As per a press release: “The queens will be divided into 3 groups of 6, each competing in their own bracket across 3 episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will then advance to the semi-finals.

“There, they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over 3 episodes. The tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, where the finalists will battle it out for a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Drag Race All Stars will be accompanied by new episodes of Drag Race All Stars: Untucked. Visit here for more tea on the cast.

Watch the full-length trailer below!