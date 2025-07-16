US football star Tobin Heath announces retirement

Accalimed US women’s football star Tobin Heath is hanging up her cleats.

In a recent episode of her podcast, The RE-CAP Show, which she co-hosts with partner and fellow football star Christian Press, the Olympic gold medalist confirmed her retirement after being absent from the sport for nearly three years.

While reflecting on her departure, Heath revealed that her decision stemmed from the various injuries that she had endured.

“Over New Year’s, I actually came to the full acceptance that I wasn’t going to be playing, which was like a two-year, some might say three-year process of acceptance,” she explained.

“I tried f***ing everything to get back; I spent tens of thousands of dollars and [had] two surgeries, one crazy surgery. And the whole time, I believed I was going to get back.”

Heath went on to say that, despite there being clear signs that a return to football would most likely not be possible, she couldn’t accept it.

“I think, that that was my ending. I never played to be famous or for people to care about me. I just played because I loved it.”

Since sharing the news, fans have flocked to social media to celebrate Heath’s incredible 13-year career, which includes two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup wins.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “Official retirement announcement means I can no longer live in delusion that Tobin Heath will make a return to the pitch at some point, but she’ll forever be one of the greatest players to ever kick a ball, beyond grateful I got to see her play for my club.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tobin powell heath (@tobinheath)

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Tobin Heath’s retirement was something that was already known, but we didn’t know how much it would hurt. We will miss you on the fields, and of course, we will continue to support you in your projects. Keep shining and showing the ability and talent you have.”

A third fan on Reddit commented: “One of my fav players to watch. She was one of the first skilful players to emerge. She could take 2 or 3 players on her own. Legend indeed.”

The US Women’s National Soccer Team also honoured Heath’s stellar legacy, writing: “Thank you, Tobin. After 181 caps, 2 World Cups, and 2 Olympic gold medals, an iconic career has come to a close as Tobin Heath has announced her retirement from professional soccer.”

Heath’s retirement from football isn’t the only major decision she has made public.

After she addressed Press as her “wife and former teammate” in her recent interview with The Athletic, representatives for the couple confirmed to TODAY that they are “happily married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RE—INC (@re__inc)

“They have never hidden their relationship and are very proud of each other,” they added.

Heath and Press’ marriage news comes a year after they publicly confirmed their eight-year relationship on the Paris Olympics recap show, Watch with Alex Cooper.

“The other day, someone said to us, ‘Oh, you guys, these guys just met, you look like you’re in love. And I’m like, ‘No, it’s been eight years,” Press said.

Check out Heath’s full retirement RE-CAP episode here or below.