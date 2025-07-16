“This isn’t a goodbye”: Drag Race season 13 icon announces exciting career change

Tamisha Iman is kicking off a new era.

Back in 2020, the legendary drag performer made her Drag Race debut after sashaying into the workroom for the show’s 13th season.

During her time in the competition, Tamisha captivated viewers and the judges with her stunning runways, unapologetic reads and drag excellence, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

She was also involved in one of the Drag Race franchise’s most chaotic Untucked showdowns, going head-to-head with her season 13 sister, Kandy Muse.

While Tamisha has rightfully earned the title of drag legend due to her decades-long experience, her time in the drag universe is coming to an end, at least temporarily.

On July 12, the 54-year-old talent announced that she was “shifting lanes” from a performer to an owner and producer of a radio station.

“Well, hello, friends… It’s been 4 long months since my last post. And if I’m being honest, I’ve written and deleted this message a dozen times. But today — after reflection, healing, and a quiet return to myself — I finally found the words,” she wrote.

“For over 37 years, I gave my heart, body, and soul to an industry that shaped me, saved me, and scarred me all at once. The ride was wild, beautiful, painful, and glorious. And while I saw the end coming long before it arrived, I held on… for you. For the love you showed me when I couldn’t find it for myself. For the way you lifted me when I didn’t think I had anything left to give.

“Your love made this rollercoaster of a career worth every twist, turn, and tear. But now, as this chapter slows to a stop, I want you to know this:

I am not done. I’m just shifting lanes — from the spotlight to the studio. From performer… to producer.”

Tamisha went on to say that she found a “new kind of peace, a new kind of purpose” that allows her to tell stories on her terms.

“If you’ve ever stood by me, rooted for me, or whispered a prayer for me… thank you. You made this journey magical. Truly. Though I won’t be posting on this page as often, it will always be a home,” she continued.

Toward the end of her statement, the beloved talent directed her fans to the Instagram page of her new broadcasting and media production company, Southern Soul Music Nation TV & Trail Ride Radio.

“If you’d like to follow my next chapter, join me at @ssmntrailrideradio — my new Instagram home where I’m building the next legacy. This isn’t goodbye. It’s just “See you soon.”

We can’t wait to see Tamisha achieve success with her new endeavours.