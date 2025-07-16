Foundation star Lee Pace joins Practical Magic sequel

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will be joined by a stellar lineup of stars in Practical Magic 2.

Back in June 2024, it was announced that the Owens sisters would be returning for an all-new magical adventure, written by the screenwriter of the original film, Akiva Goldsman.

Since that fateful day, fans (including us) have eagerly waited for more information about the upcoming sequel.

Fortunately, our prayers were finally answered on 11 July when Deadline revealed that Lee Pace (Foundation), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), and Solly McLeod (Boxing Day) had joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

At the same time, the news outlet confirmed that Joey King (The Kissing Booth) signed on to play the daughter of Bullock’s character, Sally.

While the film’s cast is full of new faces, it will also feature Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing reprising their roles as the wise, eccentric, and hilarious Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny.

Shortly after the news was announced, the creative team behind Practical Magic 2 released a statement, expressing their excitement over the film’s new addition.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maise, Solly and Xolo joining the nect chapter in our story,” they wrote.

“The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next instalment in the Owens’ story to new fans, and those who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Practical Magic 2 to hit cinemas, with its release date scheduled for 18 September 2026.

Directed by Griffin Dunne, the 1998 supernatural fantasy romance stars Bullock and Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, witch sisters who are raised by their aunts (Channing and Wiest) after their parents succumb to an ancient family curse.

Decades later, the sisters kill Gillian’s abusive, serial killer boyfriend (Goran Visnjic) in self-defence and, after using their magic to resurrect him, are forced to battle his vengeful spirit.

Also starring Aidan Quinn, Caprice Benedetti, Evan Rachel Wood, and Mark Feuerstein, Practical Magic was a financial and critical flop upon release, but has since developed a passionate cult following.

The film’s powerful female characters, occult storyline and sapphic undertones particularly resonated with LGBTQIA+ audiences.

Sally and Gillian’s peers ostracising them as a result of their witchy weirdness was also widely seen as a metaphor for queer prejudice and discrimination.

Of course, Practical Magic’s enduring legacy has benefited from Bullock and Kidman subsequently becoming Academy Award-winning juggernauts and favourites within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Revisit Practical Magic here or below.