Nymphia Wind reveals if she’ll ever compete on a Drag Race All Winners season

Nymphia Wind has commented on whether she’d like to return to Drag Race for another winners-only season.

Back in 2022, the long-running franchise treated fans to the first-ever All Stars season consisting solely of champions.

The cast included Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12 winner), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5 winner), Monét X Change (All Stars 4 winner), Raja (Season 3 winner), Shea Couleé (All Stars 5 winner), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4 winner), the late, great The Vivienne (Drag Race UK season 1 winner) and Yvie Oddly (Season 11 winner).

From the queens’ sheer charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to RuPaul’s decision not to send any of the queens home, All Stars 7 has since been hailed as one of the greatest seasons in Drag Race herstory.

Since Jinkx’s incredible crowning as the inaugural ‘Queen Of All Queens,’ viewers have eagerly waited for World of Wonder to announce a second All Winners’ season.

While the production company has remained mum on the topic, numerous Drag Race winners have expressed interest in the challenge, including season 16 champion Nymphia.

In a recent interview with PRIDE, the beloved talent said she “would definitely do it.”

“When simply asked the question, you simply must say yes. I had so much fun filming. If I do get the opportunity, I would be very excited to go back. Now, I have more money to create more extravagant looks,” Nymphia told the news outlet.

As for the queens she would want to compete against, the talented drag performer, Sasha Velour, winner of season nine, and possibly season seven winner, Violet Chachki.

“Definitely not the comedy queens like Bob or Bianca. I would be so scared! I would be intrigued to see how it would be with Aquaria and Symone,” she continued. “Any winner would be scary because they are all so fierce. They’re all at the top of their game.”

While the wait for a second All Winners season and Nymphia Wind’s return continues, fans will have plenty of Drag Race content to soak up.

On 9 May, All Stars 10 will make its grand premiere on Paramount Plus in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

Described as the “Tournament of All Stars,” the new batch of episodes is set to feature a whopping 18 queens, making it the largest cast in All Stars herstory.

The line-up is as follows: Acid Betty (season 8), Aja (season 9, All Stars 3), Alyssa Hunter (season 14), Bosco (season 14), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, 9), Daya Betty (season 14), Deja Skye (season 14), Denali (season 13) and Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars 2, 6).

More gag-worthy star power incoming: Irene Dubois (season 15), Jorgeous (season 14, All Stars 9), Kerri Colby (season 14), Lydia B Kollins (season 17), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15), Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2), Olivia Lux (season 13), Phoenix (season 3) and Tina Burner (season 13).

As per a press release: “For the first time ever, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will introduce a brand-new format across 12 episodes: the Tournament of All Stars.

“The queens will be divided into 3 groups of 6, each competing in their own bracket across 3 episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will then advance to the semi-finals.

“There, they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over 3 episodes. The tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, where the finalists will battle it out for a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Check out the 18 fierce queens of All Stars 10 and their bios, courtesy of World of Wonder, here.