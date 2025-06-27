“Life is so beautiful”: Drag Race’s Lexi Love reflects on her engagement and road to sobriety

Lexi Love has spilt the tea on her new engagement and journey to sobriety.

On 18 June, the Drag Race season 17 finalist and her partner, Jay Groff, announced that they were tying the knot in a shared Instagram post.

“We got ENGAGED!!! I could write a book about my love for you, but I’ll just say this: I promise to love you to my fullest capacity every day for as long as we both live,” their caption read.

The beautiful announcement also included a photo of Lexi hugging her newly minted fiancé while they both stood under her oversized veil –which she later confirmed was the same piece featured in the Betsey Johnson runway challenge.

In a recent interview with PRIDE, the 34-year-old talent opened up about her engagement, revealing that it almost didn’t happen due to her drug use.

“We talked about getting together and marrying each other, but he was very adamant that he wanted to take a lot more time or that I had to prove myself and my love for him or dedication to sobriety before he would even consider something so serious,” she explained.

At the time, Lexi struggled with her cocaine addiction, which developed after she started using the substance to stay awake and keep up with her busy schedule.

When she left to film Drag Race season 17, the beloved queen went cold turkey, a time frame she described as “the best little forced sobriety.”

However, after catapulting to worldwide stardom and booking a new tour, the Kentucky-based queen relapsed.

Fortunately, Lexi was able to regain control of her life and reunite with Jay – who briefly broke up her – after taking time away to go to rehab, a decision she announced in May.

When reflecting on her upcoming nuptials with the former veterinary technician, the self-proclaimed ‘Roller-Derby Doll’ of Kentucky revealed that they wanted their engagement to be ‘unique.’

“We just decided we weren’t going to do a normal engagement, so that’s why there’s not like an on-one-knee photo like there would be for a regular heterosexual wedding.”

Lastly, Lexi opened up to the news outlet about some of the things she wants to have for her special, including her season 17 sister Suzie Toot as the event entertainment and season 15 winner Sasha Colby as the officiant.

She even proposed the idea of having a joint Drag Race wedding with fan favourite couple Lydia Butthole Kollins and Kori King, exclaiming: “I want to have Butt King/Love wedding.”

We can’t wait to see Lexi walk down the aisle. Read her full interview with PRIDE here.