Katya confirms UNHhhh is over: ‘It was hard to do because there was no direction’

Katya has confirmed that UNHhhh has come to an end.

In a recent interview with TikTok personality Eric Sedeno on the Wild Wild Web podcast, the Drag Race legend revealed that she and her co-star — and comedy partner — Trixie Mattel “are not doing it anymore.”

Premiering in 2016, UNHhhh ran for eight seasons and 231 episodes. The series, which hilariously tackled inane topics such as “College,” “Pain” and “Straight People,” earned acclaim for its chaotic editing, the duo’s effortless chemistry, and their dark absurdist humour.

Despite its success, Katya admitted the show could be “really hard to do because there was no direction”, and at times, “horrible.”

“I suggested we did ‘lunch’ one day and it was terrible,” she recalled.

“When you do that kind of improv, it can be quite exhausting to try to create something out of absolutely nothing. And if you weren’t feeling it, if you didn’t have a great outfit and hair, and you felt kind of ugly, it was horrible.”

Still, she added: “The times we were both feeling it, it was just really effortless and special.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

News of UNHhhh’s conclusion was widely mourned online. “So this is how I find out I have no reason to live?” one fan tweeted.

Others, however, said the decision was understandable given the show’s long run and the pair’s hectic schedules.

“I’m sad but it has like hundreds of episodes,” a fan wrote on X/Twitter, while another reflected: “Thank you UNHhhh for introducing me to something very special (and making my high school lunch time entertaining).”

A third added: “Good for them. They gave us SO much (and are still giving). UNHhhh had a fab run; the whole team should be so proud!”

Since 2020, Trixie and Katya have co-hosted the podcast The Bald and the Beautiful (now at 221 episodes and winner of eight Webby Awards!) and continue to deliver commentary on Netflix productions with I Like to Watch.

You can watch their latest I Like to Watch episode, where they react to Happy Gilmore 2, below.