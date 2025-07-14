“Judges tried me fiercely”: Drag Race’s Aja gets candid on All Stars 10 critiques

Aja has shared her candid thoughts about the judges’ critiques from last week’s All Stars 10 episode.

For their final challenge before the grand finale, the queens – Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Bosco, Daya Betty, Aja, Jorgeous, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Lydia Butthole Kollins – were tasked with showing off their skills for the ‘Tournament of All Stars Talent Invitational.’

Following their incredible and electrifying numbers, the queens walked down the runway in their ‘Foiled Again’ ensembles before meeting with the judges’ panel for critiques.

While the majority of the semi-finalists were praised for their work, a few of them received mixed reviews, like Aja.

Before the ladies went to Untucked, guest judge Devery Jacobs praised the season nine star’s Santería-inspired performance, stating that it smacked her with energy, and she was pulled in.

However, during deliberations, the Reservation Dogs star said that Aja did a great job, but wasn’t sure if it was incredibly memorable compared to the other queens.

Regarding the beloved talent’s runway, Law Roach echoed similar sentiments, describing it as beautiful but “something we’ve seen a million times before, including the hair.”

Ultimately, Aja ended up safe, securing a spot in the grand finale alongside challenge winner Bosco, Irene, Ginger, Daya, Jorgeous, and Lydia.

Since its release, a wave of Drag Race fans has taken to social media to share their thoughts on the episode, with one viewer taking issue over Devery’s contrasting critiques.

“Devery Jacobs, Her first critique of @ajaoxum she said what an introduction and how entertained she was and how good it was. Then when the queens went off the stage and judges deliberate she says the performance wasn’t memorable..Like what? Who told u to say that?” the X/Twitter user wrote.

Aja also shared her unfiltered thoughts on the episode’s judging, spilling some behind-the-scenes tea when responding to the aforementioned tweet.

“That was honestly the most inconsistent thing ever. My fav was actually when she said my hair didn’t go with the look… when it’s literally Afro futurism,” she wrote.



“And my runway look has not been done on this stage. (But watch it get booted anyway lmao) All that gaslighting was a mess. This was my night. But it’s all good. Shout out to my sis Boobsco and imma just keep my mouth shut cuz the judges tried me fiercely.”

In response to Aja’s statement, fans flocked to her mentions to shower her with praise and echo similar sentiments about the judging.

“The audience at home lived for u and that’s what matters!,” one person wrote.

Another viewer tweeted: “This should’ve been a top 2 episode, with you vs Bosco on Guess……. And they should’ve kept the top 2 format for the semifinals as well, like bring back the lipsticks.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the queens will be tasked with taking part in the Lip Sync Smackdown for the crown. A wild card cometitor chosen by the judges will also make her way back to the competition.