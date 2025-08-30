“It was intense”: Drag Race icons spill the tea on “uncomfortable” RuPaul and Pearl interaction

Trixie Mattel and Katya have spilt some major behind-the-scenes tea on that RuPaul and Pearl confrontation.

Over the last few weeks, the two drag talents have treated fans of their “Bald and the Beautiful” podcast to a rewatch series of their Drag Race debut, season seven.

In the latest entry, Trixie and Katya revisited episodes five and six, which featured the DESPY Awards challenge and the ‘Whatever Happened to Merle Ginsberg’ acting challenge, respectively.

In addition to analysing the performances, runways and lip sync showdowns, the duo touched on the infamous interaction between RuPaul and Pearl, which spawned the iconic line “Is there something on my face?”

“It was more tense and more awkward than it was on television,” Katya exclaimed.

While she was eliminated in the episode prior, Trixie added: “I know that RuPaul has never encountered a single drag queen willing to talk to her the way [Pearl] talked to her.”

Katya went on to describe the aforementioned conversation as “so f**king uncomfortable” due to the fact that everyone in the werkroom was silent at the time, which they said was a regular occurrence during Ru’s workroom walkthroughs.

After Trixie praised Pearl for having “the balls” to speak to Ru unfiltered, Katya discussed the aftermath of the showdown, revealing that their season seven sister had left the workroom.

“It was huge. Her balls took up half the room. It was like the Macy’s Day parade, just balls. It was crazy… and then she leaves,” Katya continued.

“It was a while. It was enough to be concerning. It was enough to be dramatic. It was weird, it was strange.”

When asked if she thought Pearl was going to quit at the time, Katya admitted to being unsure.

“I think she was really pissed off because people were dogpiling on her. Imagine being told you have no personality. But she does have a personality. She’s just not like, ‘Hey mama, fierce.’ She’s not annoying,“ she explained.

Since season seven, Pearl and RuPaul have maintained a frosty relationship.

In a 2019 interview on the Hey Qween podcast, the talented performer shed some light on why their interaction was so intense.

“We were filming a segment, just chatting, bantering together, whatever, and then the camera went down for a moment. I turned to RuPaul and said, “Oh my god, thank you so much. It’s such a honour to be here, such a pleasure to meet you, you have no idea.“ Just giving her everything I ever wanted to say to her,“ she explained.

“She turned to me and she said, ‘Nothing you say matters unless that camera is rolling.‘ That broke my spirit, and that is the reason why I had one foot in and one foot out the entire time I was on that show. In that moment, it was so heartbreaking because I idolised her. I worshipped her. I felt like it was just so disrespectful.“

Check out Katya and Trixie’s latest Bald and Beautiful podcast episode below.