“That’s crazy!”: Hasan Piker responds to Drag Race star Morphine’s declaration of thirst

In a highly relatable moment, Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion expressed her admiration for Hasan Piker — and now, he’s responded!

On 27 March, the lip-sync assassin was one of many Drag Race stars to attend the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards, as well as icons like Bobby Berk, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Dylan “Miss Demeanour” Efron, Jojo Siwa, Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X, Maren Morris, Michael Urie, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and more.

The evening was also attended by podcasters and social media personalities Austin Show and Will Neff, who conducted live interviews with celebrities on the red carpet via Twitch.Bet

In their interview with Morphine, Will asked the star if she’s aware of Hasan Piker, an American streamer, YouTuber and left-wing political commentator who continuously uses his platform to advocate for universal healthcare, intersectional feminism, gun control, Muslim rights and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Morphine immediately grasped the microphone and looked into the camera, responding: “Hasan, if you’re seeing this, I am obsessed with you. And I like you way more than him! If you’re into the dolls, let me know, or the non-binary dolls, you never know!”

Referencing the U.S. administration’s continuous attacks on the transgender community, Morphine added: “Well, now it’s Trump’s America I’ve got to pick a gender, so…”

In his own stream, Hasan watched the clip and, in the words of his fan account @antipiker, “he was so happy to be noticed”.

With joy plastered across his face, Hasan said: “Did [Will] try that again, after that? Probably not. Why would you ask, at the red carpet of the GLAAD Awards, if someone knows me? That’s crazy. Those are my people, right there.”

Both videos went viral on social media, with fans wondering “when are we getting Morphine putting Hasan in drag” and if the future holds an appearance for the drag legend on his Twitch stream “HasanAbi”, which has almost three million followers.

“Morphine way more classy than me, because the things I would say in public…” tweeted one user, while another celebrated how their “WORLDS ARE COLLIDINNGGGGGGGG.”

Check out Morphine Love Dion’s declaration of thirst, as well as Hasan Piker’s response, below.