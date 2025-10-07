Friends launch fundraiser to help Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon recover from meningitis

A fundraiser has been launched for Drag Race UK icon Ginny Lemon after she was admitted to hospital with meningitis.

The news was announced by the beloved performer’s friend and fellow drag artist, Fatt Butcher, on the crowdfunding website JustGiving.

“Our dear friend Lewis, also known as HRH Ginny Lemon (from the telly), needs help. Ginny is currently very unwell in hospital with meningitis, and will likely need to stay in hospital for two weeks with additional time needed to recover afterwards,” they wrote.

“As a self-employed artist, Ginny doesn’t receive sick pay and will not be able to earn anything over this time (if you don’t do the gig, you don’t get paid). This is already a challenging time to be an artist — gigs are less frequent and funding is scarce.

“Ginny is a working-class disabled queer artist with no financial support to fall back on — and the worry about how to cover their mortgage and bills during this time is real.”

Toward the end of their statement, Butcher revealed that they are attempting to raise £1,000 to “help fill the gap that this unexpected and very serious illness has left, so that Ginny can focus entirely on getting better, rest, and recovery.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, meningitis is “an infection and swelling, called inflammation, of the fluid and membranes around the brain and spinal cord. These membranes are called meninges.”

As of this writing (6 October), the fundraiser has received donations from nearly 200 supporters, totalling over £3,100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatt Butcher (@fattbutcher)

Ginny’s JustGiving post came a few days after the drag talent opened up about their meningitis diagnosis on Instagram.

“Celebrating one week of Fruit Loop by getting meningitis! Why can’t it be Themingitis,” they wrote.

“Stream Fruit Loop now and let me know what your favourite track is (while you still can mwahaha). Seriously tho, I’m very unwell and hospital-bound for the next 10–14 days, so consider this my out of office for a bit.”

In response to Ginny’s post, fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming messages.

“Oh my goodness!! Sending you speedy recovery vibes,” one person wrote.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Sending you lots of love and healing for a full and speedy recovery. Love ya, Gin!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginny Lemon (@ginnylemon69)

Ginny also received support from a handful of their Drag Race UK sisters, including season four star Pixie Polite, who wrote: “Omg!! Rest and get well soon — hope to see you fighting fit again very soon xx.”

Season six talent Dita Garbo added: “Sending love, get well soon.”

Ginny is widely known as one of the most prolific queens to grace the Drag Race UK runway.

Throughout their time on the show’s second season, the Worcestershire-born entertainer won over viewers with their lovable personality and powerful gender identity journey.

During the season’s fourth episode, the beloved queen delivered one of the series’ most iconic moments when they walked off stage during a lip-sync — and didn’t return.

Since their exit from the show, Ginny has continued to flourish in both the drag and music scenes, with the 36-year-old talent releasing their second album, Fruit Loop, on 26 September.

We wish Ginny a continued and speedy recovery.