Drag Race’s Naomi Smalls shares unfiltered opinion about this All Stars 10 lip-sync

Drag Race star Naomi Smalls didn’t mince her words when discussing this controversial All Stars 10 lip sync.

On Friday (18 July), viewers were finally treated to the grand finale of the spin-off series’ latest entry.

For their last outing, the remaining eight queens – Irene the Alien, Bosco, Ginger Minj, Aja, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Daya Betty, Jorgeous and wild card queen Kerri Colby – were tasked with competing in a lip-sync smackdown for the crown.

Unsurprisingly, all of the ladies devoured their respective performances, delivering iconic moments that will go down in Drag Race herstory.

However, only two were able to move forward to the final round, and those two lucky queens were Ginger and Jorgeous.

For the final lip-sync, the pair performed to The Weather Girls’ iconic single ‘It’s Raining Men.’

Tapping into their respective styles, Jorgeous and Ginger both delivered a stellar performance, pulling out all the stops throughout. In the end, RuPaul crowned Ginger as the winner of All Stars 10, and the recipient of a crown, sceptre and $200,000.

Since the finale, the Drag Race fandom has plunged into chaos, with some celebrating Ginger’s win while others have expressed disappointment.

The episode’s final lip sync has also come under fire from some viewers, including Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen and Naomi Smalls, who shared their candid opinions on the former’s podcast Sibling Watchery.

“Uh, this performance, I feel like it is um Jorgeous performing, Ginger watching what she’s doing, doing some sort of physical commentary on what she’s doing, and I just don’t like that,” Bob explained.

Naomi echoed similar sentiments, stating, “No, me either. Me either” before putting on a southern accent and doing an impression of Ginger.

“‘Shruggin. Uh, I’m not going to cartwheel cuz she’s cartwheeling. I can’t do a windmill cuz she does the windmill.’ It’s lame, but the word I was going to use was pathetic. Like own the f**king song,“ she continued.

Even though Bob said that it was “obvious“ to her that Jorgeous won the lip-sync, she supported Ginger’s overall win of All Stars 10.

“It does make sense for Ginger to win the season. It would have been weird for Jorgeous to win this lip sync over Ginger because Ginger did do a better job this season,“ she said.

“That’s why I don’t believe in the Smackdown to the crown or a lip sync should determine who’s winning Drag Race.“

While the All Stars 10 finale has undoubtedly shaken up the fandom, Ginger has embraced her role as the reigning winner with grace and humility.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, the talented performer opened up about her reaction to taking home the crown 10 years after her debut in the Drag Race franchise.

“It’s surreal. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. It happened, and then the weekend was so crazy and busy. It wasn’t until this morning — after I finally got to sleep in — that I woke up, saw the crown and sceptre on the shelf, and thought, ‘Oh my god. I did that. I finally did it. I won,‘” she gushed.

Regarding the fan backlash toward her win, Ginger said she had anticipated it.

“But having been through it in the trenches with these fans for a decade now, I knew what to expect. I knew it was coming, and I knew that whether I won or lost, there were going to be people happy, people sad and people that are angry – because it’s happened every single time,“ she explained.

“I’ve sat back and watched over the years, queens like Trixie Mattel or Alyssa Edwards or Jinkx Monsoon – who are just so spectacular – win and deserve to win, and then get all this kind of weird double standard backlash thrown at them as well. So I knew it was coming, and I was fully prepared.“

Read our full interview with All Stars 10 winner Ginger Minj here.