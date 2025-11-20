Drag Race winner Onya Nurve no longer starring in Kinky Boots tour

Onya Nurve has exited the upcoming North American tour of the beloved musical Kinky Boots.

Back in July, it was announced that the reigning Drag Race champion –whose name is Justin Woody outside of drag – would be portraying the charismatic drag queen Lola in the new production.

Based on a true story and the British film of the same name, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the Kinky Boots musical follows Charlie Price, who inherits his family’s shoe factory from his late father.

With the business on the verge of collapse and a desire to live up to his father’s legacy, Charlie ends up finding inspiration from a fabulous and charismatic drag queen, Lola, who’s in search of a solid pair of heels.

The official synopsis adds: “The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised and discover that you change the world when you change your mind. “

At the time of the announcement, Onya took to Instagram to celebrate her casting, writing: “I am BEYOND excited and humbled to announce that I’ll be joining the 2025 national tour of Kinky Boots the Musical, as Lola!!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onya Nurve (@onyanurve)

“Before RuPaul’s Drag Race, I wanted to be Lola, and now I get to live out both of my dreams at the same damn time. Truly a full circle moment. So excited to continue to learn, grow, and take in every single thing this new chapter has to offer me. EVERYBODY SAY YEEEAAAAHHHHH!”

While many Drag Race fans have expressed excitement about Onya’s Kinky Boots casting, a new report has revealed that she will no longer be starring in the show.

Over the past weekend, rumours began to swirl that the 32-year-old performer was no longer attached to the productions after fans noticed she had been removed from the show’s website.

On 17 November, the tour’s representatives confirmed to Out that Onya would no longer portray Lola and has been replaced by fellow drag talent, Scarlet D. Von’Du.

“On behalf of Kinky Boots on Tour, Justin Woody (Onya Nurve) is no longer with the company,” they told the news outlet.

“We are thrilled to share that Omari Collins (Scarlett D. Von’Du) will step into the role of Lola. We wish Justin well, and we look forward to bringing Kinky Boots to theatres all across the country.”

In addition to Scarlet, the North American tour of Kinky Boots will star Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jasion Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George.

As of this writing, Onya and her representatives have not shared a statement on the situation.

Onya memorably rose to international fame earlier this year with her larger-than-life debut on the Emmy-nominated 17th season of Drag Race.

Oozing charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, the Ohio-based performer demolished the competition, winning four maxi-challenges – including the coveted Snatch Game – and two mini-challenges.

After weeks of captivating RuPaul and the judges’ panel with her stellar comedic talent, beautiful voice and black excellence, Onya was crowned ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’.