Drag Race UK season 7 to feature the drag daughter of US winner Sasha Colby

The new season of Drag Race UK is set to include the drag daughter of the iconic Sasha Colby.

In the coming weeks, fans will finally be treated to the seventh season of the beloved UK-based spin-off.

Like past entries, 12 talented and fierce queens will compete across an array of sickening challenges – such as the Snatch Game and Rusical – and showcase their sickening runway ensembles for a chance to secure a coveted RuPeter Badge.

The queen crowned the ‘UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar’ will join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard, Ginger Johnson and Kyran in the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame.

Of course, mother RuPaul will be returning alongside her “good judies” and staple panel judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

On 22 August, BBC Three unveiled the new batch of queens vying for the crown, which includes a former Queen of the Universe contestant and the series’s first-ever Leeds girl.

The Drag Race UK season seven cast will also feature another queen from the longstanding Colby dynasty, Paige Three.

Hailing from London/Surrey, the 28-year-old talent is the daughter of “your drag queen’s favourite drag queen” Colby.

Paige joined the Colby brood in September 2024, after the Drag Race season 15 winner introduced the former as her daughter during a performance.

The UK-based talent then celebrated her drag adoption in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“and then she was a Colby…. I’ve never had a drag mother, I’ve got guides, I’ve got friends, and I’ve got sisters, but never an actual Drag Mother,” Paige wrote.

“Last night that changed, and it turns out to be the right one I’ve been waiting for all along, my favourite lip syncer from “My Mind” at Nightgowns to a 212 Miss Continental Winning performance, – your favourite drag queens favourite drag queen and definitely mine. It’s @sashacolby.”

