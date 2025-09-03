Drag Race UK season 7: BBC reveals star-studded guest judges

Girl band icons, comedians, and an Absolutely Fabulous star have been confirmed for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season seven.

On 3 September, BBC Three announced the stars joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the panel to judge the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent of the new batch of queens.

The lineup includes actors Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Michelle de Swarte (Spent), Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal), and Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum), comedian Joel Dommett, West End star Mazz Murray and radio host Jordan North.

Girl band royalty will also sashay onto the main stage in the form of Nadine Coyle (Girls Aloud) and Mutya Buena (Sugababes). Additionally, choreographer Claudimar Neto returns to “whip the queens into shape when they slip into their dancing heels.”

Horrocks, who memorably played Bubble and Katy Grin on Ab Fab, said: “I loved being on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. All the queens were super talented. I wanted them all to win!”

Coyle said: “Having been a guest for season three’s Snatch Game (and impersonated by the one and only Charra Tea on season six’s Snatch Game!), it’s such a dream come true to be a guest judge on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!

“What an incredible experience to see the immense talent and creativity from the queens, and it was a joy to sit on the judges panel with Michelle, Graham, and the spellbinding RuPaul! You’re all in for a treat!”

Buena, a self-described Drag Race UK superfan, added: “It was an honour to be asked to be a panellist! I absolutely loved it.”

Season seven premieres “soon” on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Over 10 weeks, 12 queens will battle it out in a variety of challenges: designing their own runway looks, delivering Oscar-worthy performances in acting skits, and, of course, impersonating celebrities in the iconic Snatch Game.

The winner of each maxi-challenge will earn a covered RuPeter Badge, while the bottom two queens will lip-sync for their lives to stay in the competition.

The queen crowned the ‘UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar’ will join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard, Ginger Johnson and Kyran Thrax in the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame.

Visit here for more information on the Drag Race UK season seven cast.