RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Meet the fierce queens of season 7

It’s that time again (finally) – the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season seven has been unveiled!

Following the widely-acclaimed sixth season, which saw Kyran Thrax snatch the crown over La Voix in one of the franchise’s tightest finales, a new batch of queens is ready to enter the werkroom and compete for the title of the ‘UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar’.

Over 10 weeks, 12 queens will battle it out in a variety of challenges: designing their own runway looks, delivering Oscar-worthy performances in acting skits, and, of course, impersonating celebrities in the iconic Snatch Game.

The winner of each maxi-challenge will earn a covered RuPeter Badge, while the bottom two queens will lip-sync for their lives to stay in the competition.

The queen crowned the ‘UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar’ will join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard, Ginger Johnson and Kyran in the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame.

(A tribute series, Dear Viv, honouring The Vivienne, who tragically passed earlier this year, will air 28 August on iPlayer.)

Season seven premieres this autumn on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with RuPaul returning alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr. No guest judges have been announced yet, but expect a mix of British pop icons and camp legends sashaying down the runway.

Silence, please! It’s time to meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season seven…

Bones (25, London)

“The witchy boho queen of Soho,” Bones has been performing for seven years and was taken in as a daughter by drag legend Jodie Harsh. Her name reflects her love of the dark and mysterious, and while comedy isn’t her natural strength, she thrives on performance and competition. “I like to be on top, it’s where I belong!”

Bonnie Ann Clyde (30, Dublin)

“Ireland’s finest export,” Bonnie Ann Clyde hails from Dublin but has lived from San Francisco to Gran Canaria before landing in Manchester. Skilled in comedy, spoken-word, dance and ballad lip-syncs, she’s ready to claim her moment. Impersonating The X Factor icon Holly Jervis (possible Snatch Game tease?), she says: “I’ve worked for years doing jobs I didn’t want to do and I’ve worked so hard. I deserve this crown, I deserve that sceptre, I deserve that £25k.”

Catrin Feelings (26, Rhondda Valley)

A “blonde bilingual bombshell from the Rhondda Valley,” Catrin Feelings started as a COVID bedroom queen and now dominates the stage with feathers, gowns and comedy chops. Confident in her Snatch Game skills, she warns: “Best believe you should all be scared because Catty Feelings is going to win that badge!”

Chai T Grande (32, London)

“I am your sweet, spicy, steaming hot beverage all the way from exotic London!” Chai T Grande fuses her drag with her Thai heritage and has grown into a fierce stage performer. A formidable lyricist and dancer, she’s most excited for the girl groups challenge: “To me, it is everything I love about drag put into one gorgeous challenge and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Elle Vosque (22, Belfast)

From West Belfast, Elle Vosque is a self-described competitive queen ready to slay the Rusical. With skills in singing and dancing, she’s determined to prove she’s “the best of the West,” following Northern Ireland’s impressive Drag Race track record.

Nyongbella (25, London)

Nyongbella is a “life-sized brat doll and fashion editorial come to life,” a Ballroom queen excelling in Fashion, Killer Face and Realness. Proudly Cameroonian, she brings her heritage to the stage and hopes to inspire viewers from second-generation African households.

Paige Three (28, London/Surrey)

London/Surrey’s high-octane glamour queen, Paige Three combines her West End musical theatre chops with bold, show-stopping drag. From performing in Cats, Kinky Boots and Chicago to running London brunch shows and performing with Kimberly Wyatt, Paige is ready to dominate season seven: “You’ve been turning those pages and now it’s time to stop turning because you’re on Paige Three, baby, and I’m ready to take this crown!”

Pasty (30, Cornwall)

Cornwall-born and East London-based, Pasty is the “Sausage Roll Queen” bringing character comedy, themed shows, and playful energy to every stage. Inspired by Hocus Pocus – particularly Bette Midler’s iconic Winifred, Pasty serves laughs, chaos and a dash of culinary glamour: “Imagine a crown on top of a pasty, that’s literally amazing – as long as you don’t take a bite because it might crack your tooth!”

Sally TM (27, South Shields)

Hailing from South Shields, Sally TM is a 10-year drag veteran bringing alternative, unpredictable, and video game-inspired flair to the stage. With kooky, inventive performances — from interpretive dance to karaoke classics — she’s here to prove that originality is everything: “No one does it like Sally TM. I’m a true original. It’s like I’ve been carved from the stars and sent down to Earth.”

Sillexa Diction (26, Leeds)

Leeds’ towering, silly and sexy queen, Sillexa Diction is all about exaggeration, camp and chaos. With seven years of self-taught drag experience, giant breast plates and her own club night, she’s here to dominate design challenges and make everyone cackle: “I am the first Leeds girl on Drag Race, and it just feels correct.”

Tayris Mongardi (27, Brighton)

Brighton’s “Titan,” Tayris Mongardi channels Black female pop culture icons into every corset, wig and performance, saying: “For me, drag is all about Black queer joy.” With eight years of experience across adverts, pageants, ballroom and more, she will bring rap, dance, comedy and heart to the Drag Race UK stage: “My whole life has been leading up to this moment. So, put a crown on it girl, you know what I mean?!”

Viola (22, Coventry)

Viola, the UK’s only violin-playing and singing drag queen, previously wowed audiences on the second season of Queen of the Universe, where she placed sixth. With four years of drag experience and a love for Bach, Beethoven and Mozart, she combines singing, dancing, sewing and — most importantly — personality. “I’m fresh, I’m unique, and I’m super sophisticated,” Viola says. “I cannot wait to show the whole world what kind of drag queen I am.”