Drag Race UK: Here’s when the season 7 cast will be announced

A new era of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is upon us!

According to the series’ social media channels, the cast will be revealed on – spoiler alert: it’s soon! – 22 August.

As always, it will be available to stream in the UK on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, and internationally on WOW Presents Plus.

A small teaser accompanied the announcement, offering glimpses of the queens’ bodies draped in glitz and glamour, bathed in pink, purple and blue hues – possibly a nod to the promo theme? – alongside the iconic Drag Race slogan: “Start your engines.”

British alumni swarmed the announcement post on Instagram with celebratory messages.

Season six champion Kyran Thrax – anticipating the arrival of her successor – wrote: “Oh my god oh my god oh my god.”

“NOT ANOTHER ONE,” Just May hilariously commented, while UK vs the World season one winner Blu Hydrangea dashed fans’ hopes with: “UK All Stars, finally.”

Additional queens who welcomed Drag Race UK’s new era include Actavia, Banksie, Charra Tea, Elektra Fence, Ellie Diamond, Dita Garbo, Kitty Scott-Claus, Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas and Scaredy Kat.

Season six – which saw Kyran triumph over queens such as La Voix, Marmalade and Rileasa Slaves – premiered on 26 September, so season seven will likely sashay onto screens around the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Last week, it was announced that a documentary chronicling the life of Drag Race UK’s OG champion, The Vivienne, will premiere 28 August on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The Vivienne – born James Lee Williams – tragically passed away in January 2025 following a cardiac arrest, which was reported to be caused by the effects of ketamine.

Dear Viv film will explore The Vivienne’s trailblazing legacy within the Drag Race universe, including her historic win as the inaugural Drag Race UK champion and her return as the first international queen to compete on a U.S. season: All Stars 7, the franchise’s first-ever all-winners edition.

The hour-long documentary is also expected to celebrate her wider contributions to entertainment, from making history as the first drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice to her West End debut as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

Visit here for more on Dear Viv.