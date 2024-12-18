Drag Race UK icon Michael Marouli proves why she’s the ultimate drag queen with her Christmas Roast Tour – review

With an ahh-hah and an erghh-hergh on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Michael Marouli showcased why she’s one of the most revered drag performers in Britain.

Across ten episodes, the Geordie icon conquered three maxi-challenges including the staple makeover – in which she transformed Switchboard volunteer Peter into a member of the Marouli dynasty – and the roast – where she memorably tossed her cards and ‘torched’ Tomara Thomas, Ginger Johnson, DeDeLicious and the judging panel.

So – praise the lord – Michael has taken her latter talents on the road for her Christmas Roast Tour, which promises “unfiltered, jaw-dropping comedy—guaranteed to have you belly laughing and unleashing your inner Ho Ho Hoe.” After attending her London show we can confirm that it was brimming with filth and Christmas queer.

Besides ripping into this writer for being a – OneMikeDoubleTheT reference incoming – “sissy fa**ot femme bottom,” Michael didn’t hold back as she continuously read innocent members of the audience (I hope Lorraine is okay), as well as Tomara’s invisible teeth and Alexis Saint Pete’s first-out status.

We’ll keep it shtum on the specificity of the reads because the Christmas Roast Tour *will* be back (that’s not confirmed in any way, we’re simply manifesting).

However, it wasn’t just the reads: Michael served sex and “festive filth” with various holiday-themed lip-syncs, loveably forced two audience members to compete in a smackdown to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and put a Kim Woodburn-twist on ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’.

Michael Marouli’s Christmas Roast Tour is a riot of unapologetic Geordie humour and a masterclass in blending old-school and new-school drag, with plenty of festive queer chaos thrown in. Whether she’s throwing shade or belting out yuletide classics with a camp twist, Michael continues to prove why she’s a comedy powerhouse and the ultimate drag queen.

GAY TIMES gives Michael Marouli’s Christmas Roast Tour – 5/5