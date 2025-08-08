Drag Race: Trinity the Tuck spills the tea on backstage scuffle with Alyssa Edwards

Trinity the Tuck has shared new details about the altercation she had with Alyssa Edwards, and it’s juicy.

Since making her debut in the Drag Race universe, the beloved talent has become one of the most legendary contestants in the show’s herstory.

From being the only queen with 11 challenge wins to delivering some of the franchise’s most jaw-dropping and snatched looks, it’s safe to say that Trinity has left an undeniable mark on fans.

While the Orlando-based queen is known for her pristine drag, she has also garnered attention for some of the conflicts she’s had with other Drag Race stars, including Edwards.

Back in May 2022, fans became privy to a 2019 Christmas tour altercation between the two talents after it was discussed on the Sibling Rivalry podcast.

“Trinity talked about this on the tour. I’m not breaking this story. On stage, and this is what I remember from the Christmas tour,” Bob the Drag Queen explained to co-host Monét X Change at the time.

“Whenever Alyssa was walking off stage and Trinity walked on, Trinity kept yelling, ‘Please don’t hit me again.”

A few months later, Alyssa seemingly confirmed the news during an All Stars 7 viewing party at Roscoe’s Tavern.

“I punched the lady in the f**king mouth bitch,” the Global All Stars winner exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sibling Rivalry Podcast (@sibling.rivalry.podcast)

“I just want to say that I’m a teacher, a leader, and a mentor, and I do not condone violence. Here’s the thing, when you travel with people, think about your brothers or your sisters, all right, there are often times you want to say, ‘Now stop it right now and then you say stop it.'”

While things got physical between the two, Alyssa assured the audience that they were on good terms, describing the interaction as a “bonding moment.”

Now, three years after the scuffle was brought to light, Trinity gave even more insight into that fateful night during a recent appearance on Monét’s YouTube channel.

When asked if there was a Drag Race girl she loves on camera but avoids in real life, the All Stars 4 winner said, “it used to be Alyssa.”

“Not so much anymore. We’re good now, but you know after…” Trinity said before Monét brought up Bob discussing their altercation on the Sibling Rivalry podcast.

“Well, everybody’s like, you know how rumours start and then they grow and the story gets bigger. The last I heard of it was that she punched me in the face and picked me up and slammed me into a trash can. I was like, ‘Girl, is this Mean Girls?'”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trinity went on to say that Alyssa punched her in the ear before describing the moment as a “one-sided fight.”

“I did not hit her, I didn’t even know all of this was happening, I did not know she was upset. And Aylssa, if you’re watching this, I’m sorry, I will not bring this up anymore. I promise. She hates when I talk about this,” she continued.

“We were on a Christmas tour, and we were backstage, you know how drag queens just banter, and she’s one of those girls who does banter. And so I thought that’s what we were doing. And we were like, she would get me, and then I would get her with a comeback.

“And I had brought up the fact that I had beat her in a pageant, and I was just kidding, because she’s also beat me in a pageant. So it’s not like I’ve just beat her. She’s beat me in a pageant.”

When Monét asked if Alyssa was upset by her comments, Trinty said she was unsure, adding that she “didn’t say anything mean” and that she “genuinely” didn’t remember what led to the altercation.

“I was laughing and we were kiki-ing and I thought we were just kiki-ing and girl, a punch to the ear, honey. And then she did pick me up and slam me, but it was into a case of waters,” she continued.

Towards the end of their conversation, Trinity echoed similar sentiments to Alyssa, confirming that they worked it out and are on good terms.

Check out Monét’s full interview with Trinty here or below.