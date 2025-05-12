Drag Race: Phoenix responds to Ice Spice’s “icon” critique from All Stars 10 premiere

Drag Race star Phoenix has clapped back at Ice Spice’s candid critique on All Stars 10.

In the first episode of the All Stars 10 double premiere, the first bracket of queens – Irene the Alien, Deja Skye, Olivia Lux, Aja, Phoenix and Bosco – were tasked with writing and recording original verses for the ‘Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner’ music video.

After coming up with their lyrics and learning the choreography from Jamal Sims, the group went on to film the visual – delivering unique and electric 80s metal-inspired performances.

While most of the queens were praised for their work in the challenge, Phoenix received encouraging critiques from Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews to open up more.

However, the judging took a somewhat awkward turn when guest judge Ice Spice delivered a blunt opinion on the Atlanta-based queen’s performance.

“I hear you’re a legendary icon, but tonight, I don’t think I would have been able to tell with how shy you were,” the rapper said.

Shortly after the episode’s release, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to Ice Spice’s critique.

“The critique Ice Spice had for Phoenix stopped me in my tracks omg slow down,” one viewer on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan on Reddit commented: “She came off as mean, but she unfortunately wasn’t wrong. That doesn’t make Phoenix any less of a legend tho.”

A third person added: “I’m glad she gave an honest critique. I even think she attempted to deliver it in a delicate way. I think it came across as colder because of how monotone it was, but also, no one expected it. But it really wasn’t super harsh, just surprising really.”

However, fans weren’t the only ones who shared their honest reactions to Ice Spice’s critique.

On 10 May, Phoenix addressed the gagworthy moment on her Instagram story, writing: “I appreciate the love from everyone about the Ice Spice comment! I’ll comment more and tell the funny part about this later.

“But TRUST ME WHEN I SAY! My 25 years of experience and decades of contributing to my community is what makes me an ICON! Not 3 minutes on a TV show… That being said, I’m perfectly fine not getting “icon” validation from someone who’s “fame” has come from 1 song about shitting and farting.”

As of writing, Ice Spice has not responded to Phoenix’s post.

The All Stars 10 double premiere ended with Aja, Bosco and Irene as the frontrunners, earning three and four points, respectively. At the same time, Deja, Olivia, and Phoenix scored one point each through the MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) voting process.

On their final episode as a six-person bracket, the queens will be tasked with transforming “red hot hoopsters into their very own drag sisters.”

To read our full premiere recap and get further insight into the All Stars 10 point system, click here.