Drag Race winner Onya Nurve is determined to star in Abbott Elementary: “It’s going to happen!”

Fresh off her well-deserved Drag Race victory, Onya Nurve is ready for a starring role.

In an interview with GAY TIMES, the season 17 champion revealed that her dream is to achieve the coveted EGOT — and to star in a film alongside acclaimed Black actors like Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Denzel Washington, and Lupita Nyong’o.

She added: “All in one movie, all in one space, is how I see it.”

Throughout the season, Onya memorably showed off her comedic chops — from the campy chaos of Ross Matthews vs The Ducks to her Snatch Game win in front of Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

Given how much she gushed about the Emmy-winning comedy, we told her a guest appearance felt inevitable.

Excited at the prospect, Onya responded: “Oh, it’s going to happen! That’s already stamped in stone in my brain. It is. That’s not even a dream. That’s going to happen…”

And it might not be far off. Brunson clearly took notice — on the panel, she expressed interest in seeing Onya “host Saturday Night Live one day,” adding that she’s a “fan” and that she “loves her”.

Across its acclaimed four-season run (so far), Abbott Elementary has welcomed a slew of iconic guest stars — including Taraji P. Henson, Bradley Cooper, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Odom Jr., Ayo Edebiri, and Jalen Hurts — and even featured a crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

In other words: there’s plenty of room for Onya Nurve to sashay through the Abbott halls. (Manifest it with us now…)

Onya memorably triumphed over Jewels Sparkles in the Drag Race season 17 finale after the two powerhouses lip-synced to Lady Gaga’s iconic banger, ‘Abracadabra’.

With four maxi-challenge wins, multiple additional top placements and just one appearance in the lip-sync for your life, Onya cemented her status as one of the most formidable contestants in Drag Race herstory.

Onya also won praise from fans for her unwavering commitment to celebrating and uplifting Black culture on the runway.

As she told GAY TIMES: “There are so many entertainers in the world that look just like me and feel just like me, that they’re not good enough and have to work twice as hard as their white counterparts to get even half of what they have.

“I just want to be a reminder that, if you keep working hard and following your dreams, baby, you can also be a RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar.”

