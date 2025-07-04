Drag Race: Mistress Isabelle Brooks amps up the drama on the latest All Stars 10 episode

The latest episode of Drag Race All Stars 10 was chock-full of drama and twists.

Following the conclusion of bracket three’s run, the nine remaining queens – Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Ginger Minj, Jorgeous, Irene the Alien, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Bosco, Daya Betty, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, and Aja – returned to the runway for the semi-finals.

After sashaying down the runway, RuPaul and Michelle Visage greeted the ladies with warm arms and a handful of bombshell twists.

“To start, we are wiping the points you’ve earned in the preliminary round. So everyone starts the semi-finals on a level playing field. Moving forward, I will name one top All Star of the week, who will receive a cash tip of $10,000,” Ru explained.

“And the two bottom queens will lip sync for their lives then [I’ll] ask one of you to stay and one of you to sashay away. Now, to survive this week, you either live by the snatch or die by the snatch.”

Visage added: “That’s right. It’s time for the Tournament of All Stars Snatch Game.”

Like previous Snatch Games, the ladies were tasked with impersonating a celebrity and making Ru laugh.

The celebrity roster was as follows: Bosco as Kenny Kerr, Jorgeous as Pitbull, Daya as Jane Lynch, Cynthia as Dracula, Irene as Zsa Zsa Gabor, Aja as Cookie Tookie, Lydia as Pete Burns, Ginger as Reba, and Mistress as Natalie Nunn.

With the stakes at an all-time high, the ladies pulled out all the stops for the challenge – which featured Drag Race legends Raven and Raja as contestants – and delivered an array of comedic and unforgettable moments.

While the episode was jam-packed with fierce runways and hilarious Snatch Game comedy, the drama between Mistress and Ginger proved to be a standout.

It started when the semi-finalists first entered the workroom as a merged group. Wasting no time to stir the pot, Mistress shared her candid opinion about Ginger, telling Irene and Bosco, ” [She] thinks she’s that girl.”

The season 15 queen went on to throw more shade towards the season seven queen, claiming that she shared a room with the latter during a tour and “never saw her shower.“

The drama continued later when the ladies were getting ready for the challenge. While many of the girls were intimidated by Ginger’s previous Snatch Game wins, Mistress didn’t share the same sentiments, telling Bosco, Irene and Lydia that the former was going to flop.

However, when Mistress told Ginger that some of the queens were praying for her downfall, the All Stars 2 queen cheekily replied: “I’m right with god girl, it’s fine.“

While Ginger brushed off Mistress’ attempts at starting drama, the Texas-based queen showed no signs of giving up, telling another queen that “she will break her.“

After the Snatch Game, Ginger peeled back the curtain on her relationship with Mistress and how they volleyed off each other in the challenge.

“It was fine. I’m cautiously optimistic about my relationship with her. But she also will say what she has to to get what she wants,“ she told Daya.

In a confessional, Ginger added: “At the end of the day, if my name is the name that’s on your lips, that means I’m all you can think about.“

Ultimately, Cynthia and Mistress landed in the bottom, with the former losing her place in the competition, while Ginger won the maxi-challenge.

Since the episode’s release, fans have flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the juicy drama between Mistress and Ginger.

“Mistress Isabelle Brooks calling Ginger Minj over to deliberately fuck with her mentally just hours before the Snatch Game is *SUCH* a Mistress thing to do SO fucking EVIL,“ one viewer wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “Mistress and Ginger getting MOST screentime…. It’s their show. One of these queens will WIN.“

A third fan added: “Mistress getting a small taste of failure, oh she’s going to have something to prove from now on. Ginger Minj endings are now!”

In addition to fans, Mistress also shared her thoughts on the episode via X/Twitter.

“Girl, I just be saying whatever. Why would I say that woman never showered IJBOL,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Mistress uploaded a video of Natalie Nunn exclaiming that she’s a “f**king bad guy,” alongside the caption: “Me leaving the snatch game set.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the queens will be tasked with taking part in the Tournament of All Stars Talent Invitational. Mistress will also be at the centre of drama, but this time it will be with Aja.

Check out more fan reactions below.