“It felt like a setup”: Drag Race’s Hormona Lisa on unaired fight with co-star

Hormona Lisa has revealed details of an unaired altercation with one of her Drag Race co-stars.

On the latest episode of season 17, the Southern queen was eliminated from the competition after failing to impress the judges in the “Let’s Get Sea Sickening Ball” – which included concocting the final look, “Sea Sickening Eleganza”, from scratch.

In her elimination interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hormona reflected on her Drag Race journey, from her “awkward” relationship with Kori King to her lip-sync against Lana Ja’Rae, and her behind-the-scenes argument with Lexi Love.

Hormona memorably came head-to-head with the queen in episode three for the cast’s first design challenge, where they were tasked with creating monochromatic outfits based on properties from Monopoly.

Midway through the episode, it was revealed that Hormona was “very pissed” after Lexi “let her have it” for using her own rhinestones on her gown, which is not permitted under Drag Race rules. “I was under the impression the whole time it was something I could do,” Hormona said in her confessional.

As a result, Hormona was forced to remove every single rhinestone from her garment. While Lexi told Hormona that “it’s not personal, it’s just drag,” Hormona expressed that she was “pretty irritated” with Lexi.

Hormona said of their dispute to EW: “When it first happened, it felt like a setup. We had a limited amount of stones that came from the materials provided, and Lexi got most of them. I had appliqués I planned to cut up.

“When Lucky [Starzzz] struggled, Lexi said I should give them to her because I didn’t need embellishments and Lucky needed something. I ended up giving them to Lucky, and I had earrings that I could take apart and use the stones on the dress.

“I didn’t say it out loud…. [Suzie Toot] said that [Lexi] came for me, but she didn’t raise her voice. She only did when I walked away, and I yelled at her and told her to keep my name out of her mouth.”

Following the episode, Hormona insinuated in a tweet that Suzie was also guilty of using unsanctioned materials, writing: “Loved the little stones on your headpiece.”

In her exit interview, she confirmed that Suzie did in fact do so and “noticed it before anybody did, that she had them on hers after Lexi brought it up”.

“I don’t think I brought it up,” she remembered. “It would be different if I had noticed it in the moment and brought it up out of spite, I don’t operate out of spite.

“Suzie was proud of her little headpiece, and I wouldn’t take that away from her. Ultimately, if she didn’t have that, she was going to wear one of her little red wigs again, and I didn’t want her to repeat a wig.”

When EW playfully asked if Hormona ‘bribed’ Onya Nurve and Arrietty to “ruin Lexi’s dress this episode”, she responded: “The world works out the way it’s supposed to.

“If you have a tarp that you’re painting, don’t leave your tarp next to another tarp that people are painting on top of.”

You can read Hormona Lisa’s full exit interview with Entertainment Weekly here.

