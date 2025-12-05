Drag Race: Discord Addams addresses season 18 disqualification rumours

Drag Race season 18 star Discord Addams is setting the record straight on those “disqualification” rumours.

On 2 December, WOW Presents Plus announced the 14 queens hoping to usurp Onya Nurve in the Drag Race Hall of Fame with the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ and a cash prize of $200,000.

From Plane Jane’s drag mother to the sister of All Stars 10 semi-finalist Bosco, as well as a queen who served as a backup dancer for Britney Spears and Rihanna, this cast is absolutely stacked with talent. There’s also “Boston’s pin-up princess“ and a “high-fashion punk-rock maximalist”, so fans will be treated to another season of drag excellence.

While we’re still a few weeks away from the season 18 premiere, the new batch of queens has already been making waves on social media, especially Discord Addams.

Earlier this year, rumours swirled on X/Twitter and YouTube that the Florida-based performer had been disqualified from the competition over her alleged problematic behaviour and interactions with other queens.

Following the release of season 18’s Meet the Queens, the discourse resurfaced, with some Drag Race fans expressing their shock over seeing Discord in the promo.

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “WAIT!!! WASN’T DISCORD ADDAMS SUPPOSED TO BE DISQUALIFIED?!??“

Another Drag Race enthusiast added: “So I’m watching Meet the Queens…and I thought y’all said Discord Addams was disqualified.“

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Discord addressed the rumours, refuting claims that she was disqualified.

When interviewer Joey Nolfi asked if an alleged tweet from Shea Couleé calling her out was real, Discord replied,” It’s hard to say. Let’s get to the bottom of it.“

She went on to say that nothing happened between them, adding that it was “kind of just fun and then the internet took it as I’m this awful human being who deserves to be dead.“

“There’s a rumour going on right now that I’m disqualified from this season. Like, we’re not even having this conversation right now. Like, I’m not even here,“ Discord continued.

When asked if she was kidding, the 31-year-old said no, adding that, according to the rumours, she is “fully disqualified.“

“Here’s what happened. RuPaul found that tweet from Shea, realised that I’m an awful, terrible racist and then disqualified me from the season, and I’m edited out,“ she continued.

“There’s a rumour that I got into a fist fight over an eyelash curler. There’s a rumour that RuPaul disqualified me. There are so many fun ones happening right now. And I think it all stemmed from that tweet… I don’t even know if it’s real.“

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 is scheduled to premiere on 2 January with 90-minute episodes. Its after-show, Untucked, will air immediately after. As per, the flagship series will be available to stream in the UK and other international territories on WOW Presents Plus.

For their first maxi-challenge, the new batch of talented performers will be tasked with using leftover items from past contestants to create sickening “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!“ looks.

